...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Long duration heat with poor overnight recovery.
Afternoon high temperatures will reach 94 to 100 degrees each
day, with localized higher readings. Morning low temperatures
will only ease back into the 60s in many areas.
* WHERE...The eastern Magic Valley, southern Wood River Valley,
Snake Plain, and southern highlands, including but not limited
to Hailey, Carey, Shoshone, Burley, Heyburn, Rupert, Craters
of the Moon, Arco Desert, St. Anthony, Rexburg, Rigby, Idaho
Falls, Ammon, Blackfoot, Aberdeen, American Falls, Chubbuck,
Pocatello, Lava Hot Springs, Malad, and Preston.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take extra precautions if you work or recreate outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or late
evening. Drink plenty of fluids, wear lightweight and loose
fitting clothing, take frequent rest breaks in shaded or air
conditioned environments, and check up on relatives and
neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left
unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Know the signs
and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Anyone overcome
by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat
stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 9 PM MDT WEDNESDAY FOR
GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES
475 AND 476...
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
THURSDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR
FIRE WEATHER ZONES 410, 411, 413, 425, AND 427...
The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Fire
Weather Watch for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is
in effect from Thursday afternoon through Thursday evening.
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 410 Upper Snake River
Valley/Idaho Falls BLM, Fire Weather Zone 411 Centennial
Mountains and Snake River Range/Targhee NF, Fire Weather Zone
413 Caribou Range/Caribou NF, Fire Weather Zone 425 Middle
Snake River Valley/Twin Falls BLM north of the Snake River and
Fire Weather Zone 427 Goose Creek and Raft River
Valley/Southern Sawtooth NF/Twin Falls BLM south of the Snake
River.
* WINDS...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 12 percent.
* IMPACTS...Humidity and wind at these thresholds can cause rapid
wildfire spread and long range spotting by embers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.
Tyce Shumway gets off a shot under pressure from Highland's defense.
The Indians have a busy week ahead beginning with a home match against Marsh Valley today (Wednesday, Sep. 7) at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Sep. 10, will be the rescheduled Burley game at 11 a.m. in Burley and Tuesday, Sep. 13 the Indians travel to Century for their first district match at 4:30p.m.
Sep. 6, Preston traveled to Rigby (score unavailable at press time). And Sep. 3 the team was in Idaho Falls where they lost to Thunder Ridge 1-3.
James Rengifo scored for the Indians, who are now 2-3 on the year but two of those losses were against 5A teams.
Cooper Ferguson scored early for Preston on Sep. 1 against the visiting Highland Rams and that made all the difference compared to their previous matchup. Preston went on to avenge their earlier season loss with a 3-2 win.
The Indians were aggressive on the ball and attacked hard going up 2-1 when James Rengifo found the back of the net late in the first half.
Dylan Wood scored on a free kick to make it 3-1 early in the second half. Wood also had an assist, as did teammate Stratton Daley.
Preston created a lot of opportunities putting pressure on the Rams but began to run out of speed in the final minutes. Highland pressed them hard but both Porter Kofoed and Stetson Cleverly who replaced him in goal when he was injured were up to the challenge and made some great saves when needed.
“We don’t have a very deep bench and it showed,” said Coach Kira Mathews. Who was pleased with the team’s passing and energy. “We worked on passing and a lot of 50/50 balls to prepare for this game,” she said.
On the last play of the game Cleverly tipped a shot up and over the net but Highland ran out of time before they could take the corner kick. Preston savored their sweet revenge against the 5A team who they have not beaten since 2020.