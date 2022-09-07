Support Local Journalism

The Indians have a busy week ahead beginning with a home match against Marsh Valley today (Wednesday, Sep. 7) at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Sep. 10, will be the rescheduled Burley game at 11 a.m. in Burley and Tuesday, Sep. 13 the Indians travel to Century for their first district match at 4:30p.m.

Sep. 6, Preston traveled to Rigby (score unavailable at press time). And Sep. 3 the team was in Idaho Falls where they lost to Thunder Ridge 1-3.

