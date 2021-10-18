The Preston Indians will open the state soccer tournament in Caldwell, Idaho on Thursday, Oct. 21, at 1:30 p.m. against Hillcrest. Their second game is on Friday, Oct. 22 at either 11 a.m. or 1:30 p.m. against Canyon Ridge or Sandpoint.
Sandpoint is an unknown for Preston but Hillcrest and Canyon Ridge are much more familiar. Hillcrest defeated the Indians 3-1 in the first game of the season but the teams are closely matched against common opponents.
Seeding for the state tournament was based upon the rankings in Maxpreps this year instead of being assigned in advance.
In the championship match against Pocatello on Oct. 13 the Indians gave up the first goal early in the game. Brayden Viterna tied it 1-1 in the 19th minute, assisted by Talon Reese, but Pocatello made it 2-1 a minute later and that is where the scored stayed until the second half.
Bryan Bustos buried a penalty kick seven minutes into the second half to tie the game once more. under two minutes later, Pocatello pulled ahead again.
With plenty of time left to play Preston settled in and took control, pounding the Pocatello goal. Though many of their shots were off the mark, some by mere inches, they kept at it and their persistence paid off in the final 15 minutes.
Parker Cromwell scored to tie the game 3-3 and then again to go ahead 4-1 for the win.
This will be the Indians first trip to state under the direction of head coach Kira Mathews.
“It’s awesome to be going (to state) after such a long time,” Matthews said. “The boys this year have worked their guts out, especially with the rocky start that we had.”