Preston was on the road last week and split their games with Highland and Hillcrest. They are preparing for the annual Preston Indians Classic basketball tournament on Dec. 15-17. Teams attending are Grantsville, Bear River, Jerome, Nampa, Thunder Ridge, Shelley and Marsh Valley.

The Indians had their four-game winning streak snapped by Hillcrest on Dec. 8 after a competitive first half. Tied 14-14 at the end of the first quarter, Preston’s momentum slowed in the second for a 28-37 deficit at the half.


