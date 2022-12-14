Preston was on the road last week and split their games with Highland and Hillcrest. They are preparing for the annual Preston Indians Classic basketball tournament on Dec. 15-17. Teams attending are Grantsville, Bear River, Jerome, Nampa, Thunder Ridge, Shelley and Marsh Valley.
The Indians had their four-game winning streak snapped by Hillcrest on Dec. 8 after a competitive first half. Tied 14-14 at the end of the first quarter, Preston’s momentum slowed in the second for a 28-37 deficit at the half.
The second half wasn’t pretty for the Indians despite a career high 29 points from Cam Hobbs in the game. Preston did not play poorly in the 58-84 loss, the Knights just played very well and are the defending 4A state champions.
“Hillcrest was rough in the second half,” said Coach Tyler Jones who felt some Hillcrest steals got the Knights going.
In addition to Hobbs, Wil Hamblin added 11 and Tate Hess seven.
On Dec. 6 Preston pulled off a stunning win over Highland coming from behind down the stretch for a thrilling finish.
Preston won the first two quarters 6-4 and 15-10 for a 21-14 lead at the half. Highland came out strong after the break and took a 35-31 lead into the fourth quarter out scoring Preston 21-10.
Down by eight with under three minutes remaining, the Indians rallied and the excitement began to build. Trailing by three with 17 seconds to go Druw Jones missed a three but Hobbs was there to pull down the rebound. Hobbs missed but got his own rebound and went up again for a bucket and a foul. Tied 50-50 Hobbs made the bonus shot and all Highland had time to do was throw a long ball and hope it dropped. It did not and Preston took home a 51-50 win.
Tate Hess led the team with a double-double with 18 points and 11 rebounds. Hobbs 13 points and eight rebounds and Cruz Harris contributed 11 points.
