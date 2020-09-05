The Indians had a busy schedule last week with three games in four days and two of those in Idaho Falls. They played Thunder Ridge on Aug. 31, Marsh Valley at home on Sep. 1, and Bonneville on Sep. 3. After the Labor Day weekend, they faced Highland at home (score unavailable at press time).
In Idaho Falls on Sep. 3, the Indians came up big against Bonneville. The 12-1 victory was a nice way for Preston to finish out the week.
Seven different players scored for the Indians for a well-rounded effort. Kadin Reece led the team with a hat trick and one assist. Tucker Daley, Ty Miller and Parker Kofoed all had two goals each. Miller also added two assists as did Tyce Shumway who scored on a penalty kick. Hunter Facer and Stratton Daley chipped in one goal apiece.
Preston’s defense held the Bees scoreless throughout the game. Bonneville did score once but it was on a PK.
“This game is just a good confidence booster,” said Coach Kira Mathews, “knowing we can finish, play the game, and enjoy the game.”
The game against Marsh Valley was scheduled to be in Marsh Valley but was changed to Preston and played at 6 p.m. after the girls’ game on Sep. 1. The Indians were consistent throughout the game and shutout the Eagles 5-0.
Kofoed netted two goals and Koby Bodily, Dax Golightly and Kadin Reece added one each. Deklan Haslam, JJ Higley and Ty Miller all recorded an assist.
“We’re starting to see how we can play, how we should be playing, and starting to settle into our spots,” said Mathews. “We are coming off a game where we played our guts out and their legs are tired.
“We’re seeing a lot of good, a lot of building, it’s just a matter of finishing in the back of the net. Today was a total team effort. The guys really learn to connect in games like these. Kadin has been out for a week and a half, so it was good to have him back.”
At Thunder Ridge in Idaho Falls, the Indians kept the game within reach for much of the game. It wasn’t until the last 10 minutes of the game that the Titans pulled away and won it 5-0.
The Titans scored first about midway through the first half but Preston held them and had some good opportunities before they hit a wall and allowed four more goals. Coach Mathews didn’t feel the score was indicative of just how well her team played.
“They are a big school and they know how to play the game, so we knew we had to be on top of our game,” said Mathews. “We played solid soccer for 73 minutes. It was 1-0 the majority of the game. We saw a ton of good.”
Though she felt the entire team was clicking and playing well Dunkley and Miller stood out. “Tayvin played center back for the first time and he stepped up and did a heck of a job,” she said. “He commanded the entire team from that back line. Between him and Ty they had a great game.”
Though it was disappointing to lose, the coaches were pleased with the effort and skill the boys exhibited. If they can extend that for the entire game Mathews feels they will be in a good position.
“We learned that we can compete at that level but we also realized we are not mentally conditioned to go a full 80 minutes. We have to be able to do that.”