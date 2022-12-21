Support Local Journalism

Preston won all three games of their annual Preston Classic tournament for the first time in four seasons last week. They host Logan today, Wednesday, Dec. 21 and travel to Mountain Crest on Wednesday, Dec. 28 with both games at 7:30 p.m.

I thought the boys played better each day of the tournament,” said Coach Tyler JonesEach game we got contributions from everybody and I thought everyone stepped up and made plays. I thought our defense was really good at times throughout the tournament and we rebounded well. I liked that we are being more physical and sharing the basketball.” 


