After a rough start with a loss and a tie last week, the Preston boys were pumped about their win on Aug. 28, but still have some tough games ahead.
Thunder Ridge came to town on Aug. 30and Preston lost 1-3 to the 5A school. Preston traveled to Sugar-Salem on Aug. 31, to face a good 3A team that consistently goes to the state tournament where they won the consolation bracket last season. (Score not available at press time). Thursday, Sep. 2, the Indians host Bonneville at 4:30 p.m. and Thursday, Sep. 7, will be in Pocatello against Highland at 4:30 p.m.
The Indian boys got off to a good start against visiting Skyline simply by having their complete team on the field. Hunter Facer was back from his time on the bench due to a red card in the first game of the season and raring to go.
Advertisement
“Hunter is such a force on the field as far as talking, committing, leading, winning balls out of the middle. He stepped up and played a great game from top to bottom,” said Coach Kira Mathews. She also mentioned the play of junior Dylan Wood, who despite having the least experience on the backline, has taken control. “Dillon stepped up and commanded that backline very well,” she said.
Parker Kofoed scored just 2:49 into the game on a pass from Parker Cromwell to get the Indians started. Talon Reese found the back of the net at the 17:55 mark, assisted by Kofoed, to make it 2-0 at the half.
Story continues below video
Cromwell got his chance just under four minutes into the second half assisted by Bryan Bustos and again in the final 10 minutes on an assist by Dylan Wood.
Though Skyline threatened at times, Preston keeper Deklan Haslam was up for the challenge and earned his first shutout of the season with help from a strong backline.
Coach Kira Mathews was pleased to see a complete game from the boys and a good team effort. “Just a good team effort,” she said. Mathews also commented on how the team members supported each other.
“The respect between the players. They were all cheering for each other and were positive with each other. They worked their guts out from start to finish to really get a team win.”