Preston traveled to Century last week and faced Rigby at home. This week started off at home against Pocatello on Sep. 19 (score unavailable at press time). They travel to Bonneville today, Sep. 20, to play at 4 p.m. and host Burley at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sep. 21 before traveling to Pocatello to play another conference game with the Thunder on Tuesday, Sep. 27 at 4 p.m.

Against Rigby on Sep. 16, the home team had a much better showing than the 1-3 loss of their first meeting with the Trojans. Though they couldn’t quite pull off a win, Preston tied Rigby 1-1 when Parker Cromwell buried a penalty kick in the second half. Without an own goal on Preston earlier in the half, Preston would have won the game.

