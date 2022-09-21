Preston traveled to Century last week and faced Rigby at home. This week started off at home against Pocatello on Sep. 19 (score unavailable at press time). They travel to Bonneville today, Sep. 20, to play at 4 p.m. and host Burley at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sep. 21 before traveling to Pocatello to play another conference game with the Thunder on Tuesday, Sep. 27 at 4 p.m.
Against Rigby on Sep. 16, the home team had a much better showing than the 1-3 loss of their first meeting with the Trojans. Though they couldn’t quite pull off a win, Preston tied Rigby 1-1 when Parker Cromwell buried a penalty kick in the second half. Without an own goal on Preston earlier in the half, Preston would have won the game.
Coach Kira Mathews really felt her team outplayed the Trojans keeping the ball on their side of the field for a good portion of the game. “We just need to stay focused and clean up a mistake or two.” she said.
Preston held Century scoreless until the final ten minutes of a conference road game on Sep. 13. The Diamondbacks have proven to be a threat this season and currently hold the top spot in the conference.
The home team attacked well and created good opportunities but couldn’t quite convert, leaving them on the losing side of the game 0-1. Next time they hope to come out on top playing in front of their home crowd.