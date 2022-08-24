Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

The Preston boys soccer team opened their season at home against Sugar-Salem on Aug. 19 and played Shelley on the road Aug. 20. On Aug. 23 they traveled to Highland (score unavailable at press time). They stay on the road Tuesday, Aug. 30, when they face Burley at 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, the boys got off to a slow start against the Russets and it was 1-1 at the half. During the break Coach Kira Mathews instructed them to focus less on the score and more on having fun and enjoying the game.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you