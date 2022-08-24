The Preston boys soccer team opened their season at home against Sugar-Salem on Aug. 19 and played Shelley on the road Aug. 20. On Aug. 23 they traveled to Highland (score unavailable at press time). They stay on the road Tuesday, Aug. 30, when they face Burley at 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, the boys got off to a slow start against the Russets and it was 1-1 at the half. During the break Coach Kira Mathews instructed them to focus less on the score and more on having fun and enjoying the game.
It must have worked because the second half was an entirely different ball game. Preston held Shelley to just two goals in the second half while racking up five for themselves for a 6-3 win.
Senior Parker Cromwell led the team with four goals and one assist. James Rengifo, also a senior, scored once and Talon Reese found the back of the net on a penalty kick. Reese also recorded an assist along with Colter Titensor.
It was a physical game and Preston picked up a few cards with Stratton Daley and Luke Foster drawing yellow and Porter Kofoed a red making him ineligible to play in the next game.
Against Sugar-Salem on Friday, the Indians did a lot of shuffling positions and game plans as they tried to find an effective combination against the Diggers.
The visitors scored first and Preston answered not once, not twice, but three times. Unfortunately for the Indians two of those goals which Cromwell put in were called back for offsides. The third time was the charm and a free kick by Dylan Wood bounced into the goal tying the game 1-1.
Soon after the Diggers went up 2-1 and then 3-1 before the half but the Indians never gave up. They gave it their all and Cromwell made it 2-3 in the second half but Sugar answered going up 4-2. The Indians really pressured Sugar-Salem in the final 10 minutes and Cromwell scored again for a 3-4 loss.
In addition to Cromwell’s ability to take control and score, Coach Mathews praised Wood for taking control of the young backline in both games and Foster, who had no varsity experience coming into the first game, for his consistent hard work but she stressed the fact that the whole team is playing well, gaining confidence and stepping up to challenges this season presents.