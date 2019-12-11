The Preston boys’ basketball got the season off with a great start with a 76-39 home win over Shelley before heading to Boise for some games in the Boise area. They host the 7th Annual Preston Indian Classic on Thursday, Dec. 12, through Saturday Dec. 14, and travel to Shelley on Tuesday, Dec. 17, for a 7:30 p.m. game.
On Dec. 7, the Indians traveled to Mountain Home where they pounded the Tigers in a conference game. Preston held a 16-9 advantage at the end of the first quarter and went on a 10-0 run in the final minutes of the second to extend their lead to 29-9, at the half.
In the second half Preston’s defense continued to shut down Mountain Home and Preston led 49-15 to start the fourth. They went on to win it 53-24.
Ty Hyde led the way with 15 points and 9 rebounds and Cole Harris added 9 points and 6 rebounds.
“It was a good road conference win,” Coach Tyler Jones said. “All conference games are big and it’s great to be able to win on the road.”
Dec. 6 the Indians faced the Bulldogs in Nampa. They established their inside game with Hyde early on and led 17-12, at the end of the first quarter. Foul trouble gave the bench some opportunities in the second quarter when Jones chose to save four starters with two fouls each for later.
A 33-23 lead at the half dwindled to 46-30 when Hyde and Luke Smellie picked up their third foul each early in the third, but the Indians persevered. In the fourth quarter the battle intensified and Nampa closed the gap to four with four minutes to go. Defensive stops and free throws were key to Preston’s 63-52 victory down the stretch.
“It was a good team effort,” Jones said. “We had contributions from a lot of guys. Nampa is a good team. They were big and physical. It was good to have to dig deep on the road.”
Scott Dunn led Preston with 21 points and Hyde added 19 points and 10 rebounds. Before the game the Indians practiced at the College of Idaho and got to see former Preston standout Derek Wadsworth who is doing well for the Yotes this season.
The Indians led Shelley 31-17 by the end of the first quarter and never looked back at home on Dec. 3. They were free to sub their bench for some valuable varsity experience at any time and by the half it was 55-20.
“I thought that defensively we were able to create a lot of turnovers that led to some easy baskets in transition” said Coach Tyler Jones.
Luke Smellie led Preston with 21 points and four of Preston’s players recorded double figures. Scott Dunn had 15 points, Gabe Hammons 14, and Ty Hyde had 12 points and 7 rebounds. The Indians racked up 10 three-pointers in the contest.