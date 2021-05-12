The Indian track team traveled to Provo last week for the BYU Invitational. Both the boys and girls fared very well in the 1A-3A division with the boys taking first and the girls fifth overall out of 40 teams.
The 4A District 5 meet is on Friday and Saturday, May 14-15 at Highland High School.
“We feel pretty confident going into districts but both Pocatello and Century present challenges on both the boys and the girls sides,” said Coach Brandon Lyon. “And with only getting two individuals and one relay to state out of the district it is going to be tough.”
Some key points for the Indians were new school records set by Taylor Romney in the 800m and Sam Jeppsen in the 3200m.
BYU Invitational (top 8)
Elly Jeppsen — 200m, 6th, 26.52
Taylor Romney — 800m, 3rd, 2:19.54 — SCHOOL RECORD
Angelie Scott — 1600m, 5th, 5:19.66; 3200m, 5th, 11:54.54
Chakobi Lewis — Pole Vault, 3rd, 8’6
Madison Wood — Pole Vault, 4th, 7’6
Ashley Lowe-Anderson — Pole Vault, 5th, 7’6
Girls 4x100 (Anna May, Elly Jeppsen, Kylie Larsen, Kacee Jensen), 3rd, 51.28
Girls 4x400 (Kylie Larsen, Taylor Romney, Riley Ward, Elly Jeppsen), 2nd, 4:12.93
Cole Harris — 400m, 7th, 53.18
Sam Jeppsen — 3200m, 2nd, 9:19.65 — SCHOOL RECORD
Brecker Knapp — 110mH, 4th, 16.00; 300mH, 4th, 42.76
Benson Palmer — Pole Vault, 4th, 13’
Kimble Rigby — Pole Vault, 5th, 12’6
Ryan Perry — Pole Vault, 7th, 10’6
Boys 4x100 (Lucas Olsen, Tristan Lyon, Cole Harris, Brayker Smith), 4th, 45.54
Boys 4x400 (Brecker Knapp, Tristan Lyon, Cole Harris, Sam Jeppsen), 2nd, 3:34.70
Medley Relay (Brecker Knapp, Brayker Smith, Cole Harris, Sam Jeppsen), 1st, 3:37.86