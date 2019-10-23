PHS boys win Preston Invite

The Preston Indian cross-country teams ran well on a beautiful day at the Preston Golf and Country Club on Oct. 16. The boys won the meet and the girls took fourth. Ten teams competed in the event.
The 4A 4-5 district meet is Oct. 24 at the Portneuf Wellness Complex in Pocatello. The girls run at 3 p.m. and the boys at 4:20 p.m. The Indians will face some tough competition at the meet,
“Our No. 1 goal for both the boys and girls’ teams is to qualify for the state meet,” said Coach Tyler Jones.
Preston won the meet with 24 points. Sugar-Salem was second with 49 points, and West Side third with 90 points. The Preston boys placed seven runners in the top ten. Riley Reid finished first overall with a time of 16:05. Sam Jeppsen was second at 16:17, Garrett Hale sixth (16:37), Edison Leffler seventh (16:37), Dawson Leffler eighth (16:50), Josh Harrison ninth (16:59), and Reynger Davidsavor tenth (17:06).
“The boys ran well today,” Jones said. “It was good to see Riley getting healthy and see him step up. The boys will have to battle with Pocatello for the district championship next week. Both teams have gone back and forth throughout the season. Hopefully we can have a good week of practice, stay healthy and run our best the last two meets of the season.”
The Preston girls were fourth overall with 80 points, Bear Lake was third at 64 points, Soda Springs second with 53 points and Sugar-Salem first with 42 points. Bear Lake’s Elise Kelsey was first overall in 19:13. Preston’s Mckinley Scott was 11th overall (20:53), Mickayla Robertson was 13th (21:10), Rachel Lee 17th (21:25), Harley Larson 19th (21:29), Alyssa Crowther 20th (21:32), Summer Roberts 22nd (21:50), and Paige Shumway 23rd (21:54).
“The girls are continuing to improve,” said Jones. “We had some girls really step up this week.” The Indian girls will have Andie Bell back with them for the district tournament. Bell also plays soccer for PHS and cannot attend many meets until soccer season concludes.
The Preston Junior High cross-country season ended with the Preston Invite. The Preston girls and boys both finished in first place overall. The Preston girls recorded a score of 20 points. Malad was next with 52 points. The Preston boys finished with 27 points followed by Malad at 54 points.
The girls’ team was led by Angelie Scott who was second overall in 10:00. Elly Jeppsen was third (10:03), Myah Atchley fourth (10:17), Oakley Reid fifth (10:27), Maren Leffler sixth (10:28), Bethany Moore eighth (10:46) and Teneley Kirkbride tenth (10:52).
“The girls won every meet they competed in including some huge meets this year and had a tremendous season,” said Jones. “They were first overall at the Cardinal Classic, Tiger Grizz, Bob Firman, and Bob Conley races which are some of the biggest around.”
The boys were led by Luke Visser who was first overall (8:56), Druw Jones second (9:08), Jake Schumann fifth (10:00), Matt Crosgrove ninth (10:25), Rhett Schumann tenth (10:27), Brooks Campbell 13th (10:34), and Hunter Smith 15th (10:41).
“The Junior High cross-country teams were impressive this year,” said Jones. “We look forward to see what they can do in the future.”