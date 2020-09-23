The Preston boys’ cross-country team won the Cache Box meet for the third consecutive year on Sept. 16, at the American West Heritage Center in Utah. The Indians will run at Sky View today, Sept. 23.
Preston won the meet with 25 points. Bear River was second with 66 points, Ridgeline 86, Green Canyon 105, Mountain Crest 112, Logan 135, Sky View 148, and Box Elder 193.
Sam Jeppsen was first overall with a time of 16:30. Edison Leffler was second (16:35), Garrett Hale third (16:38), Dawson Leffler fifth (16:50), Luke Visser 14th (17:22), Druw Jones 33rd (18:27), Reynger Davidsavor (19:01).
“The boys ran great,” said Coach Tyler Jones. “Anytime you can put four runners in the top five, that’s impressive, especially in a big race like Cache Box with lots of great competition from the valley. We also had our best pack time of the season with 52 seconds between runners one through five. The boys really stepped up today and this should give us some confidence going forward as we are at the midpoint way of the season. We need to keep improving each week. Gage Cordner also had an impressive day winning the JV race with a time of 18:15.”