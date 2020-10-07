The Preston boys won their third consecutive meet in Blackfoot last week. They compete in the Bob Conley Invitational in Pocatello on Thursday, Oct. 8. against the top teams from the 4th, 5th, and 6th districts.
“Pocatello is ranked #1 in the state in 4A and Preston #2,” said Coach Tyler Jones. “I like where we are at. The last couple of weeks have been really good for the boys and they are getting better every day. This next week will show us where we are with a couple weeks left in the season.”
The Indians won with an impressive 35 points. Rigby was second with 72 and Blackfoot third with 78. Thirteen schools competed in the race.
Sam Jeppsen won his third consecutive race individually with a time of 16:18. He battled Highland senior Jared Harden who finished 2nd with a time of 16:22. “It was a great battle and the first time Sam has beaten the Highland runner,” said Jones.
Edison Leffler finished with a time of 16:37, and Garrett Hale was 6th with a time of 16:48. Dawson Leffler was 10th with a time of 17:08, and Reynger Davidsavor was 15th (17:19). Luke Visser was 22nd (17:57) and Druw Jones was 24th (18:04). In the JV race Gage Cordner was first (18:25), Tristan Lyon was 7th (19:00) and Ty Robertson 8th (19:00).
“The boys were great,” Jones said. “Our pack time was 1:01 Which is really good. The top 4 have been really solid and Reynger is really coming on and improving that gap which is what we need.”