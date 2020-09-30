The Preston boys cross country team took a trip to Utah last week where they competed against Sky View and Ridgeline in Smithfield. Preston was first with 16 points, Ridgeline second with 52 points and Sky View third with 61 points.
The meet was in place of the annual Bob Firman Invitational in Boise which was canceled this year due to current COVID concerns.
The Indians had the top four finishers in the race. Sam Jeppsen finished first overall with a time of 15:57, Edison Leffler second (16:01), Garrett Hale third (16:05), Dawson Leffler fourth (16:22), Reynger Davidsavor sixth (16:46), Luke Visser 11th (17:21‘), and Druw Jones 13th (17:39).
“The boys ran great today,” said Coach Tyler Jones. “They are continuing to improve. Our pack time today was 49 seconds which is a season best. They are working hard each week and pushing themselves. Reynger was great today. We need our 5th guy as close as we can to that front group and today he was big.”
Preston will run this Friday, Oct. 2, in Blackfoot at the fairgrounds.