Preston stopped Blackfoot on a two-point conversion run with 42.8 seconds on left in the game and recovered an onside kick to secure the 27-26 win for Homecoming Friday night. This season's 4-1 record have all been by one point. The win helps to break Preston's record with Blackfoot, too. PHS has lost eight of their previous nine matchups with Blackfoot.
"I guess we are just destined to win by one point," joked coach Eric Thorson. "That is our style. Who am I to change it? In all seriousness, I love our defense. Our defense has been strong all year. We've been waiting for our offense to catch up, but our defense has been our trademark of strength. We are just really proud of the whole team. They don't get on each other, they maintain their focus and do what they need to, to win."
Thorson is still waiting for the team to peak. "Our offense is getting better every week. I feel like we have gotten stronger. We definitely missed Chuck Iverson tonight, but hats off to Cole Fransis for stepping up and giving us the arch we need. We are very excited."
First quarter started out with a pick from Preston's Cord Eavenson. Emery Thorson rushed the ball down the field and Brecker Knapp completed a touchdown pass to Tyler Lindhardt. Owen Pearson completed a P.A.T.
Blackfoot answered back with an 80-yard touchdown pass by Jaxon Grimmett.
Preston took over on offense and drove the ball into another touchdown by Lindhardt.
Blackfoot pulled ahead 13-14 at the beginning of the second, then Preston's Ashton Madsen caused a fumble and recovered the ball.
In the second half, Preston took control of the ball. They played the clock to their advantage and almost the entire third quarter in one drive. Fransis, Madsen, Thorson, and Chevy Nelson moved the ball towards the goal line. Brecker Knapp finished with a quarterback keeper for a touchdown, setting the score 19-14.
Blackfoot repeated their long touchdown pass but Preston blocked the P.A.T. attempt.
Preston turned over the ball on a down but Madsen picked off Blackfoot's ball to turn the ball back over to PHS. Knapp completed a 26-yard pass to Lindhardt for a touchdown. Lindhardt followed up with a two-point conversion to put Preston at 27-20.
With one minute left in the game Blackfoot scored on a touchdown pass to Austin Ramirez. Blackfoot trailed by one point and lined up for a two-point conversion with 42 seconds on the clock. Preston defensive player, Trevor Gregory stopped the ball carrier from crossing the goal line.
then the Indians recovered Blackfoot's onside kick, which ran out the clock and Preston celebrated their victory.
"That was probably one of the hardest games we've ever played," said Gregory. "But, when we come together as a team, defense offense, we can be awesome together. When it's at that point, you just have to give it your all. Whether you are dead or not, you've got to give it everything and you can't stop. You have to keep going."
"Tonight, was crazy and went down to the last second again, just like Star Valley," said Rhett Larson. "We came through again and got that one-point win, again. I feel like our defense stepped up when we needed to and definitely got big stops, especially when we needed it."
"We knew Blackfoot was going to be good, but we knew if we could come out with energy, execute well and we could take them on top," said Emery Thorson. "With Chuck hurt I knew I would get a lot of touches so I had to make the most of it. I just had to do my best."
Thorson carried the ball 17 times for a total of 79 yards. Madson followed close with 9 carries for 56 yards. Knapp completed 16 of his 20 attempts for 155 yards. Lindhardt finished with 103 yards on seven receptions and Nelson collected 38 yards on 5 receptions. Preston had a total of 302 yards for the night. Blackfoot collected a total of 385 yards.