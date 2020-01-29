PHS cheer competition sucess By TERESA CHIPMAN Citizen sports writer Jan 29, 2020 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Preston High School cheer squad held it's only home competition on Jan. 25. There they placed first in show, first in stunt, first in sideline, second in pom routines. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Squad Phs Competition Sport Routine Preston High School Stunt Cheer Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments. News Trending Today CCSD teacher resigns over student's behavior; schools nationwide see similar issues Grizzly Station gone to make way for apartment complex Police: Woman dies in 10th West crash Family, friends, loyal customers turn out in support of Angie's Restaurant Manager Retired deputy sheriff expands fingerprinting business to Logan