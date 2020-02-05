The Indians extended their winning streak to 13 and remain undefeated in conference play as they prepare to close out the regular season. They host Minico for Senior Night tonight, Wed., Feb. 5, then have two conference road games on Feb. 12, and Feb. 14, all at 7:30 p.m.
Preston didn’t get the start they wanted against Century on Jan. 31. The Diamondbacks played a physical game and it took some time for the Indians to establish a rhythm. Tied 15-15, at the end of the first quarter, Preston hit their stride in the second, limiting Century to four points while scoring 18.
The Indians continued to widen the gap in each of the following quarters and won 71-45. Not only has the return of Cooper Hobson added to the success of the team but Brecker Knapp returned the floor in the fourth quarter for the first time since early December, when a stress fracture in his foot sidelined him for the majority of the regular season. Both players give Preston more depth and will make them that much harder to beat going into the post season.
Ty Hyde led the team with 17 points followed by Scott Dunn with 16. Hobson added 10, Luke Smellie nine, Rett Robertson seven, Cole Harris and Garrett Ward four each and Knapp and Gabe Hammons two apiece.
Against Mountain Crest in Hyrum, Utah, on Jan. 29, Preston couldn’t quite pull away in the first quarter. Mountain Crest kept pace and the Indians led by one 18-17, after the first eight minutes.
The second quarter was an entirely different story. Preston clamped down hard on defense and took full advantage of their opportunities to outscore the Mustangs 21-1. That was the end of Mountain Crest’s hope for a win. The Indians went on to win it 73-41, adding a 27-9 third quarter that gave them plenty of room to withstand the Mustang rally in the fourth.
Hyde led the team with 19, Dunn added 16, Harris 10, Robertson nine, Smellie six, Ward five, Hess three, and Hammonds two.