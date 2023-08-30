The Preston Cross Country team kicked off the season Aug. 24 in Malad at the Terry Jones Invite with a great start. Both Preston teams won the meet. Seven schools competed at the meet but only five at the varsity level. Preston travels to Soda Springs on Saturday, Sep. 2, for the Cardinal Classic.
“There are nearly forty schools competing Saturday and the competition will be really tough,” said Coach Tyler Jones. “Soda will be a great early season test to see where we are at against some of the top teams in the state.”
On the girls’ side, Preston was first with 15 points, Malad second with 59 points, Marsh Valley third with 93 points, Blackfoot fourth at 98 points, and West Side fifth with 126 points.
The girls scored a perfect score with 15 points led by Angelie Scott who finished 1st overall with a time of 20:49. Ashley Scott was 2nd overall with a time of 20:51, Oakley Reid 3rd 20:59, Elly Jeppsen 4th (21:01), Maren Leffler 5th (21:05), Bethany Moore 6th (21:19), Tenley Kirkbride 7th (22:04).
“The girls ran great today,” said Coach Tyler Jones. “It was a good start to the season. Our pack time was 30 seconds which was good.”
The boys team also took first with 19 points, Malad second with 49 points, Blackfoot third at 91 points, West Side fourth with 113 points and American Falls fifth with 121 points.
Luke Visser who took 1st place overall with a time of 16:37 led the boys to victory. Ty Robertson was 3rd with a time of (18:02), Jake Cordner 4th(18:05), Druw Jones 5th (18:14), Jonathan Cole 6th (18:17), Porter Campbell 8th (18:24), and William Nelson 10th (18:36).
“The boys ran great today,” said Coach Jones. “Our 2nd through 7th runners were 34 seconds apart which is great, we had a great pack today.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.