The Preston Cross Country team kicked off the season Aug. 24 in Malad at the Terry Jones Invite with a great start. Both Preston teams won the meet. Seven schools competed at the meet but only five at the varsity level. Preston travels to Soda Springs on Saturday, Sep. 2, for the Cardinal Classic.

“There are nearly forty schools competing Saturday and the competition will be really tough,” said Coach Tyler Jones. “Soda will be a great early season test to see where we are at against some of the top teams in the state.”


