Preston harriers traveled to Soda Springs for the 2023 Cardinal Classic on Sep. 2 where over 36 teams competed. The Indians will be in Idaho Falls on Saturday, Sep. 8 for the prestigious Tiger/Grizz meet.
The Preston girls team finished third overall in the event with 106 points. Boise took first with 47, Thunder Ridge second at 85, Mountain View fourthwith 175 and Soda springs fifth with 228 points. Senior Allie Bruce from Boise was the overall champion with a time of 19:06.
“It was a loaded field with defending 5A champion Boise and some big 5A schools competing in the event,” said Coach Tyler Jones.
Preston was led by Maren Leffler who finished 16th overall with a time of 20:42. Elly Jeppsen was 20th overall (21:05), Ashley Scott 24th (21:12), Oakley Reid 25th (21:13), Bethany Moore 26th (21:13), Angelie Scott 27th (21:16), and Tenley Kirkbride 69th (22:49).
“The girls were solid today,” Jones said. “Our top five were in a tight pack and all came in close together with a pack time of 31 seconds. There was some tough competition today and we were able to see where we are at early in the season. The good news is we can continue to improve throughout the season. The top girl in the JV race for Preston was Myah Atchley, 5th overall, at 22:36.”
The Indian boys also had a strong performance, finishing ninth overall in a loaded field with a score of 313 points. Boise was first with Boise with 34 points, Star Valley second at 84, Mountain View third with 106 Idaho Falls fourth at 183 and Evanston, Wyoming fifth with 236 points.
The boys were led by senior Luke Visser who finished 19th overall with a of 17:15. Ty Robertson was 58th (18:16), Jake Cordner 76th (18:38), Druw Jones 77th (18:39), Noah Conrad 83rd (18:50), and Porter Campbell 102nd (19:09).
“The boys ran well today,” said Jones. “Our pack 2-6 is close together we need to continue to move up a little more each week.”
The top JV runner for Preston this week was freshman Khai Jeppsen who was 51st overall with a time of 19:59.
The Preston junior high boys were first overall in the cardinal classic with 36 points. Eagle Rock was 2nd with 73 points. Ryan Burnett was 3rd overall 10:54, Brooks Campbell 4th 11:04, Alex Scott 11th (11:13), Peyton Baird 14th (11:23), Daylin Leffler 15th (11:24), Burke Moore 22nd (11:39), and Josue Renefigo 28th (12:01).
The junior high girls was tied for first with Firth at 106 points and Firth won the tiebreaker. Payce Jones was 2nd overall with a time of 12:01. Ella Romney was 9th (12:32), Hannah Cole 28th (13:13), Amelia Moore 33rd (13:26), Avery Hansen 42nd (13:50), Emma Cole 51st (14:08), and Sara Cole 57th (14:14).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.