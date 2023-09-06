Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Preston harriers traveled to Soda Springs for the 2023 Cardinal Classic on Sep. 2 where over 36 teams competed. The Indians will be in Idaho Falls on Saturday, Sep. 8 for the prestigious Tiger/Grizz meet.

The Preston girls team finished third overall in the event with 106 points. Boise took first with 47, Thunder Ridge second at 85, Mountain View fourthwith 175 and Soda springs fifth with 228 points. Senior Allie Bruce from Boise was the overall champion with a time of 19:06.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.