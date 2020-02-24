Preston increased their wins in their home gym to 40 of their last 41 games as they beat Pocatello 62-54 on Saturday night, Feb. 22. The win punched their ticket to the state playoffs. Preston plays again on Thursday night at 7 p.m. as they host the district championship game against Minico. The team has been able to stretch out their winning streak this season to 18 straight wins.
“Poky is a good team and I give them a lot of credit,” said Tyler Jones, Preston’s head coach. “Both Kaden Hales and Isaac Brown from Pocatello can light it up and are so quick. You get them in the paint and they can score. They are tough to guard. Early on, I thought defensively we weren’t communicating, leaving the long guys open and then in the second half, we tried to slow them down with the zone. It was a good team win. We’ve got good balance, four guys in double figures. When the other team keyed on Ty, others stepped up and made plays. It was another good team win.”
The first quarter started out with Preston winning the tipoff but Pocatello’s Kaden Hales scored first. Preston’s Garrett Ward answered scoring two for the home team. Scott Dunn and Gabe Hammons both hit three pointers, but Preston trailed 14-17 to start the second.
The second quarter saw Hyde putting up some baskets as well as Luke Smellie making his signature dunks. The home team took the lead but could not shake the scrappy Pocatello team.
Going into the half, Preston led 31-28, with Poking quickly tying the game 37-37. Preston gained a one-point advantage but could not widen the gap until the final 39 seconds of the third quarter when Gabe Hammons hit two free throws. After a defensive stop Cooper Hobson drove to the basket for two, extending Preston’s lead to 43-38.
The visitors closed the gap to one multiple times in the fourth before Preston finally pulled away for good. Smellie hit a three to give his team a four-point lead with 5:42 to go and then Pocatello fouled. Hobson made the first and a technical on Pocatello’s #20 Maverick Hale, gave Hobson three more. He iced them. Two additional baskets by Cooper topped off the score for Preston 62-54.
“It’s big time to win a game like this. Especially when you’re playing a team like Poky,” said Luke Smellie. “It’s so hard to play against them. So many of them can shoot and they play hard through the whole game. They play scrappy and are physical, so getting a win against them is a good win. There is a lot of pride in that. It’s always good to get a dunk in the game. It gets the crowd going.”
“We all found ourselves getting some hustle plays and rebounds which resulted in easy lay ups and more open shots than usual,” said Garrett Ward. ”We know a lot of Pocatello plays pretty well from playing ball with them and it only makes it more competitive. It’s good for us and for them and makes all of us work even harder.”
“Tonight was a huge game with Ward’s six offensive rebounds and we scored off the majority of them. Defensively, he was one of the best tonight. We talk about those 50-50 balls and hustle plays and they don’t really show up in the stats,” said Coach Jones. “He made some huge plays in the fourth quarter and gave us a huge boost.”