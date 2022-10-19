Preston cross country teams finished the regular season strong at their annual home meet winning both the boys and girls titles. The 4A District 5 meet will be Thursday, October 20 at the Portneuf Wellness Center in Pocatello. The girls run at 2:00 p.m. and the boys at 3:00 p.m. The top two teams at the district meet will qualify for the state meet in Lewiston on October 29th.
Twelve schools competed in the Preston Invite this year on Oct. 12th at the Preston Golf and Country Club. Ten on the girls side and eleven on the boys.
The Preston girls continued to shine with an impressive perfect score of 15 to win the meet. The Preston girls were the first eight finishers individually in the race, a perfect score for a perfect day as the weather was beautiful.
Tenley Kirkbride crossed the finish line first with a season best of 19:14 and ahead of second place teammate Maren Leffler (19:24) by ten seconds, Myah Atchley was third (19:29), Elly Jeppsen fourth (19:32), Bethany Moore fifth (19:44), Angelie Scott sixth (19:49), Ashley Scott seventh (20:04) and Corin Leffler eighth (20:09).
In team scores Rigby was second with 83, Green Canyon third at 90, Soda Springs fourth with 108 and Malad fifth at 140.
“The girls were impressive today,” said Coach Tyler Jones. “They ran a lot of season best times today and are looking really strong going into districts next week. Our pack time was 30 seconds this week. The girls just need to continue to work hard and stay healthy.”
The boys team also ran well finishing first at 45 points followed by West Side with 69, Sugar Salem was third with 95, Soda Springs fourth at 103 and Green Canyon fifth with 138.
Luke Visser led the team with a first place finish and time of 16:23. Ty Robertson was fifth with a time of 17:03. Tristan Lyon was eighth (17:31), Druw Jones 14th (17:54), Jacob Cordner 17th(18:08), Porter Campbell 19th(18:18), and Burton Bevans 21st (18:20).
“Our pack time was 1:45 this week which is a season best,” said Jones. “The boys looked strong today and was great to see them compete and improve today. Pocatello will be the favorite at the district meet but our boys are improving and if we have a great day we will have a chance.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.