Preston cross country teams finished the regular season strong at their annual home meet winning both the boys and girls titles. The 4A District 5 meet will be Thursday, October 20 at the Portneuf Wellness Center in Pocatello. The girls run at 2:00 p.m. and the boys at 3:00 p.m. The top two teams at the district meet will qualify for the state meet in Lewiston on October 29th.

Twelve schools competed in the Preston Invite this year on Oct. 12th at the Preston Golf and Country Club. Ten on the girls side and eleven on the boys.

