Preston High School soccer opens their season on Friday, Aug. 19, at home against Sugar-Salem. The girls will play at 4 p.m. and the boys at 5:30 p.m.

On Saturday, Aug. 20, they face Shelley at 11 a.m. and Tuesday, Aug. 23 will be against Highland. The girls will be at home and the boys on the road for both games.

