The first week of June found 19 Preston members of the Future Farmers of America, and their two advisors traveling to the campus of the University of Idaho to compete at the State FFA Career Develop Events. In attendance were 57 FFA chapters and over 1,000 FFA members from around Idaho. Following the cancelation of the event last year, only four of the 19 members attending had competed in the event previously.
The inexperience was not evident at Friday morning’s awards ceremony as Preston teams heard their name called early and often. The school claimed three state team titles, placed two other teams in the top three and had three additional teams in the top 11. They also had 12 top five high individuals including four state winners.
Preston teams took first in Agricultural Mechanics winning in a run-away with a 50-point margin. Matthew Jensen was first in both small engines and electricity, Caigun Keller first in tool sharpening and third in arc welding. Justis Crossley was second in tool identification and Jordan Sorensen rounded out the team 10th in gas welding.
Next up, the Food Science team, with all new team members, took first as Estee Hull placed fourth and Steven Roberts, eighth. Other team members were Addilee Carter and Tanner Sharp.
The Poultry Evaluation team was presented as first in the state from the event held in May: Jenna Crossley first, Jordan Sorensen second, Paytton Alder third and Dylan Wood 5th.
All three state winning teams will represent Idaho at the National FFA Event in Indianapolis, Indiana this October. Another team competing at state for the first time, Preston’s Milk Quality and Products team, placed second, just seven points from the top team. Jenna Crossley was third, Jordan Sorensen ninth, Taeg Christensen 10th, and Jacob Smith.
The Dairy Cattle Evaluation team behind Steven Roberts’ 4th high individual, placed third in the state with team members Justis Crossley, Bradan Hess and Adam Yeates.
In the Dairy Cattle Showman event, Maura Atkinson placed second. Preston also fielded teams that placed seventh Livestock Evaluation, and 11th in both Horse Evaluation and Environmental and Natural Resources.
Combined with the Preston Soil and Land Judging team placing 1st in the State last fall, these wins give the Preston FFA chapter four state team titles for the year in in-person state events the most of any FFA chapter in Idaho. “The students buy into the expectation and spend hours in preparing for their events. They represent Preston very well and deserve the credit for the chapter’s success,” said advisor Larin Crossley.
“To say Preston FFA had a good week at the State FFA events last week would be a bit of an understatement,” said Preston High Principal Russ Lee.