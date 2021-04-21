At the Preston High School’s annual FFA banquet conducted by chapter president, Justis Crossley, several people were honored for either their contributions to the program or their accomplishments in the program. Superintendent Marc Gee was recognized with a plaque for his years of Outstanding Service to the Preston FFA Chapter.
Russ Lee, high school principal, was honored for his support as well, said district president, Taran Seamons.
Tom Sharp was presented with an honorary chapter FFA degree.
“Tom has been an active member of the Agriculture Advisory Committee for Preston High School serving both as a member and chair,” said chapter member, Tanner Sharp.
Seamons was presented the Farm Bureau Scholarship by Jason Fellows President of the Franklin County Farm Bureau.
Jenna Crossley and Maura Atkinson received the Star Greenhand degrees. Jordan Sorenson was named the outstanding sophomore.
Paytton Alder, Aspen Lindhardt, Paige Sorenson, and Jackie Palmer were presented with State FFA Degrees.
Officers for the ‘21-’22 school year will be Steven Roberts as president. Lucy Zollinger and Jordan Sorensen as vice-presidents, Caitlyn Seamons as treasurer, Paige Sorenson as secretary, Jenna Crossley as reporter, Maura Atkinson as historian, Taeg Christensen as recruitment committee chairman, Gemma Lindhardt as service committee chairman, Paytton Alder as parliamentarian and Melanie Carter as sentinel.
Retiring officers were: Justis Crossley as president, Tanner Sharp as vice president, Taran Seamons as district president, Steven Roberts as secretary, Jessyka Harris as treasurer, Torrey Benoit as reporter, Aspent Lindhardt as sentinel, Caitlyn Seamons as historian, Matthew Jensen as parliamentarian, and Kaylie Greene, Adam Yeates, Melanie Carter, Paytton Alder and Paige Sorensen as committee chairmen.
It was also noted that the first junior high FFA group is graduating this year.
“I love our group of seniors. It’s hard to watch them go, but I’m excited to see what they are going to do in life,” said advisor Katie Wells.
“Its good to have a banquet again,” said advisor Larin Crossley. It’s a great event. Thanks to the FFA Alumni and supporters for the great meal. It’s good to be getting back to normal,” he said.
The chapter has 124 members, down from its high of over 146 members. Crossley attributes the lower numbers to COVID-19, as so many youth were unable to participate in the usual FFA events last year.