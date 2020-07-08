Due to the COVID-19 pandemic both the State Future Farmers of America Leadership Convention and State Career Development Events were canceled this year.
Nonetheless, members of the Preston FFA Chapter were able to compete in some of the FFA events which took place online. Preston FFA took 1st in the state Dairy Cattle Evaluation event with Hayden Atkinson placing 3rd and Steven Roberts 4th high individuals, other team members were Justis Crossley and Adam Yeates.
The Preston Agricultural Sales team place 2nd with team members Ladd Christensen, Mathew Jensen, Torrey Benoit and Taran Seamons. Each member also placed as 2nd high individual in their perspective areas.
The Agricultural Mechanics team placed 4th with Justis Crossley placing 1st in tool and hardware ID and Mathew Jensen placing 1st in Small engines. The chapter looks to wrap up the year with a parent/member banquet on July 21.