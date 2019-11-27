The Preston FFA chapter recently returned from the 92nd National FFA Convention held annually in Indianapolis, Indiana. Seventeen members and both advisors from Preston traveled to the event with nearly 70,000 FFA members from all 50 states who gathered for Career Development Events, leadership workshops, general sessions, keynote speakers, career expo and entertainment.
Preston FFA also represented Idaho in the Poultry Evaluation Career Development Event. The competition required the team members to become proficient in a variety of skills, including interior and exterior egg grading, live evaluation of laying hens and broilers, carcass grading and evaluation, further processed poultry products, carcass part identification, a written test and a team activity. Preston earned a silver team award, placing 18th overall. Each of the team members also earned silver medals. Team members were Steven Roberts, Justis Crossley, Torrey Benoit and Nicholas Hansen. “The team and chapter would like to thank the Preston School District, Preston FFA Alumni and Ritewood Eggs for their support,” said chapter advisor Larin Crossley.