The Preston chapter of the Future Farmers of America recently hosted teams from Southeast Idaho District schools for the annual Milk Quality and Products Career Development Event. The event includes a written test, cheese identification, tasting for milk defects, determining fat content of milk samples and identifying dairy products from non-dairy counterparts.
Preston won the event, earning the top four individual placings: Jenna Crossley was first, Taeg Christensen second, Jordan Sorenson third, and Buzz Despain fourth. The team will next compete at State in June.
Last week a PHS FFA team traveled to Grace High School to compete in the District Agricultural Sales and Employment Skills events. Kaylee Greene won the Employment Skills and will move on to represent the district at the state event.
In a very competitive agricultural sales event, Preston’s team placed first by a single point. Matthew Jensen placed first in telephone skills, Torrey Benoit third and Taran Seamons fourth in sales presentation with Melanie Carter in a tie for 3rd in customer prospecting. The team will also move on to represent the district at State in April.