Preston football traveled to Jerome to get their first win of the season. Preston dominated the game with a score of 44-8. The 44-points put up by Preston has been the highest points scored against a Jerome team since 2004.
“The kids played well all 3 phases on the game and I’m proud of them,” said head coach, Craig Cunningham. “Not only am I proud of them, but I’m happy for them because they have been working hard.”
The first touchdown was made by Karson Winder, after which the team completed a two-point conversion. Preston followed up with their second score when Owen Judd completed another pass to Winder and another two-point conversion. The Preston defense then pleased the fans when Winder picked off Jerome’s ball and took it all the way down the field for a 70-yard touchdown to end the first half 24-0.
The third quarter saw big blocks from defensive players Jaxson Merrill and Brackin Ward. Preston’s Kaden Larsen caught a 30-yard pass from Judd. Winder and Mason Blad each completed 7 yards on a drive.
Back on defense Ayden Reynolds made a big stop along with the rest of the linemen. Daven Inglet tossed the ball carrier out of bounds and stopped Jerome from collecting yards. Zabian and Winn sacked Jerome’s quarterback. Preston followed up with an interception by Tayden Edwards at the 10-yard line for Preston’s second pick of the night.
Preston’s offense then set up a long drive starting with Winder’s 15th carry. Judd completed to Kade Lords for a 12-yard gain and another first down to put the ball in Jerome’s territory. Judd completed to Winder for a first down. Following a 14-yard run for Winder, Judd completed a 25-yard touchdown pass to Kade Lords and extra point was good to put the score at 31-0.
Preston’s Inglet made the crowd rumble with another big hit. Preston sacked Jerome’s quarterback again. Big stops were made by Michah Peery and Judd.
Back on offense, Judd completed a 95-yard touchdown reception to Kaden Larsen and increased the lead to 38-0.
Jerome was able to make their only score by a 5-play drive to ruin Preston’s shutout. Preston answered back with a 65-yard touchdown return by Davon Inglet and ended the game.
“We had a great game,” said Owen Judd. “We had a great week at practice. We went into that game to win and everyone played well.”
Owen Judd passed 17 out of 26 for 313 yards. Judd ran the ball four times for a total of 23 yards. Karson Winder carried 16 times for 122 yards. Inglet caught 8 times for 34 yards. Kade Lords collected 122 yards receiving. Winder also had 3 catches for 17 yards and Kaden Larsen had 95 yards on one catch.
Preston will host Burley on Friday for their homecoming game. “We are happy to get to play on our field for the first time this season,” said Cunningham. “It’s always fun for the team to have a large crowd to support them at home. We are facing a much-improved Burley team this season. We have a formable opponent and will be working hard in practice for the upcoming game this week.”