Preston football traveled to Jerome to get their first win of the season. Preston dominated the game with a score of 44-8. The 44-points put up by Preston has been the highest points scored against a Jerome team since 2004.

“The kids played well all 3 phases on the game and I’m proud of them,” said head coach, Craig Cunningham. “Not only am I proud of them, but I’m happy for them because they have been working hard.”

