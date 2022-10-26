PHS seniors

PHS seniors: Robert Bradley, Parker Bodily, Tayden Edwards, Carson Brackin, Owen Judd, Kade Lords, Ayden Reynolds, Kaden Larsen, Owen Pearson, Parker Cromwell, Dash Day. Not pictured: Mason Blad, Davon Inglet.

 Photo by LACI SMITH

Preston football closed out their season honoring their senior players last Friday night. Preston once again played well but ended the night with a loss against Snake River 41-27.

“It’s always bittersweet at the end of the season with seniors. We are excited for their future but you’re sad to see them go,” said Craig Cunningham, head coach. “By the time they are seniors you spend a lot of time with them. Outside of their own family, coaches and their teammates spend more time with them during the season. We are proud of them. I hope the community is proud of them too because they worked hard all season.”

