Preston football closed out their season honoring their senior players last Friday night. Preston once again played well but ended the night with a loss against Snake River 41-27.
“It’s always bittersweet at the end of the season with seniors. We are excited for their future but you’re sad to see them go,” said Craig Cunningham, head coach. “By the time they are seniors you spend a lot of time with them. Outside of their own family, coaches and their teammates spend more time with them during the season. We are proud of them. I hope the community is proud of them too because they worked hard all season.”
The first quarter saw Preston’s first touchdown when Owen Judd completed a pass to Karson Winder. Parker Cromwell made a point after to put the score 7-14.
The team’s second touchdown came at the end of the second quarter after Preston’s defense had continued to make multiple tackles for lost yardage against Snake River. Preston’s scoring drive was made by another completed pass from Judd this time to Owen Pearson. The clock ran out just as Davon Inglet intercepted Snake River’s pass at the half.
The second half started with Preston in possession of the ball and the beginning of a long 7-play drive for the team. The drive ended with another touchdown pass by Judd, this time to Kaden Larsen.
Snake River answered back with a 48-yard touchdown pass.
Preston’s final touchdown was made by a completed pass from Judd to Kade Lords.
“”I’d like to thank my teammates and coaches for sure. The whole year didn’t go as how we wanted it to. We tried to fight every game,” said senior Kade Lords. “We were a pretty young team from the get go. We had a lot of learning and growing pains we had to go through together. I’d like to thank OJ and Winder bouncing back and forth this season throwing the ball to me a that trust we built. Putting the ball up their knowing that I’ll go get it. I loved building that trust. It was a tough year for sure but we made the best of everything and tried to still have fun with our high focus and high energy all year.”
Owen Judd ended the game with an impressive 264 passing yards. He had 30 completions out of 42 attempts for the night.
“Even though we didn’t end with the record we wanted, we all stuck together this season,” said Judd. “It’s been fun. I’ve come to love everybody on this team and I’m proud of how we played together.”
Receiving yards went to Lords with 116 yards and 10 catches. Winder followed up with 72 yards and 6 catches. Pearson had 50 yards and 6 catches. Davon Inglet had 33 yards and 7 catches, and Larsen had 1 catch for 6 yards.
Rushing yards were led by Winder for 40 yards on 8 rushes, followed by Judd with 37 yards on 9 carries.
Defensive stats were made by Davon Inglet with 7 tackles and an interception that gained 37 yards for Preston. Judd collected 5 tackles, a sack against Snake River, and blocked a kick. Lords collected 4 tackles, with Brackin Ward collecting 8 tackles. Jaxson Merrill had 5 tackles; Tayden Edwards collected 6 tackles. Devin Pitcher, Kaden Larsen, Carson Brackin, Alex Jensen, Trayce Stone, Parker Bodily, Ayden Reynolds, Micah Peery, and Brandon Lindhardt each had multiple tackles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.