The Preston cross country teams had an impressive day at the 4A cross country state championships Oct. 29, at Eagle Island State Park in Boise. The girls knocked-off defending state champion Skyline and district rival Pocatello to take the top spot this year, while the boys fell short of back-to-back titles, taking second behind Blackfoot.
The Preston girls won the state title for the first time since 2008 finishing first with 59 points. Pocatello was second with 89 points, Skyline third at 119 points and Twin Falls fourth with 152 out of the 15 teams in the 4A championships.
The young girls team was led by sophomore Angelie Scott, who finished third overall with a time of 19:19. Her sister, senior McKinley Scott, finished seventh overall at 19:29. Sophomore Oakley Reid was 14th (19:54), freshman Tenley Kirkbride 17th (19:58), sophomore Maren Leffler 18th (19:59), sophomore Elly Jeppsen 20th (20:04) and freshman Ashley Scott was 22nd (22:06). The 40- second pack time placed Preston’s top six girls in the top 20, all earning all-state honors.
“The girls did what they’ve done all season,” said Coach Tyler Jones. “Everyone stepped up. They run in a tight pack and every meet the order would change and the girls would step up and push each other and make each other better. The girls finished second to Skyline last year and all year they’ve had the goal to win state, and it was great to see them achieve their goal and win state. They are a tight group and we overcame some injuries and they really came on down the stretch and ran their best at the end of the season.”
Preston loses three seniors to graduation: McKinley Scott, Taylor Romney, and Olivia Michelson.
“The seniors have been great leaders and will be missed,” Jones said. “We return a lot of the girls and we are excited to see what they can do in the future.”
Boys team edged by Blackfoot
The boys team was edged by Blackfoot at the state championship but easily outpaced everyone else for second. Preston finished with 57 points and Blackfoot 44. Twin Falls took third with 111 points and Pocatello fourth with 127.
“Going in we thought it would be between us, Blackfoot, and Bishop Kelly,” said Jones. “Blackfoot’s Eli Gregory won the individual title with a time of 15:42; their other top runners came in 3rd, 8th, 11th, and 23rd. “
The Indians were led by senior Edison Leffler who finished fourth overall with a time of (15:58). Senior Garrett Hale was 6th overall (16:04), senior Reynger Davidsavor 14th (16:33), sophomore Luke Visser was 16th (16:45), senior Gage Cordner 18th (16:46), sophomore Druw Jones 26th (17:05), and sophomore Ty Robertson 43rd (17:22). Preston’s top five runners all earned all state honors.
“Our pack time was a season best 48 seconds,” said Jones. “The boys ran great today. We had five boys place in the top 19 and normally that would have been good enough to win. You have to give credit to Blackfoot, they put four runners in the top 11 today and just had a great day. The boys have been great all season and have accomplished so much. Edison, Garrett, and Reynger have all ran at state all four years of their high school careers and finished 2nd, 2nd, 1st, and 2nd at the state meet. They have definitely left their mark and been a huge part of our program.
Preston graduates six seniors, Edison Leffler, Garrett Hale, Reynger Davidsavor, Gage Cordner, Joesph Gee, and Caleb Gee, and with them, four of their top five runners.
“These seniors have been great examples and leaders to our younger runners,” said Coach Jones. “We are excited with the runners we have coming back and the younger runners will need to go to work. What a tremendous season for our program. A big thanks to my assistant coaches Carson Campbell, Emily Burnett, Junior high coaches Emily jones, and Derek Bailey. Also, a big thanks to all the runners for an incredible season and parents for all of their help and support and the administration.”