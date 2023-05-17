...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM MDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Ponding of water in low-lying areas and flooding of streams
and creeks caused by a combination of rain and melting snow
continues.
* WHERE...A portion of southeast Idaho, including the following
county, Franklin.
* WHEN...Until 400 PM MDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other
low-lying and flood-prone areas continues. Water is periodically
flooding over a few roadways.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1055 AM MDT, emergency management reported localized minor
flooding continues in the advisory area.
- With snow continuing to melt out of the mountains and
scattered showers and thunderstorms expected at times through
late week, localized flooding is expected to continue.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Preston, Franklin, Oneida Narrows Reservoir, Thatcher,
Dayton, Weston, Clifton, Oxford, Riverdale, Mink Creek,
Whitney, Mapleton and Emmigrant Summit.
- For flood safety information, visit
www.weather.gov/safety/flood.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become
unstable and unsafe, flows are high and fast, and the water is
dangerously cold.
Please report observed flooding to the National Weather Service in
Pocatello via phone, email, or social media, when you can do so
safely.
...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM MDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt continues.
* WHERE...A portion of southeast Idaho, including the following
counties, Franklin and Oneida.
* WHEN...Until 400 PM MDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Flooding of creeks and streams, especially Devil Creek
and Deep Creek through Malad, is expected. Other local drainages
out of the surrounding mountains will likely see some flooding as
well.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1046 AM MDT, emergency management reported auxiliary
releases from Devil Creek, Crowthers, and Deep Creek
Reservoirs will continue in the coming days. Combined with
rain from scattered showers and thunderstorms at times and
continued melting snow, flooding is expected.
- This includes the following streams and drainages...
Birch Creek, Cherry Creek, Precipice Creek, Dry Creek,
Rattlesnake Creek, Mill Creek, Henderson Creek, Malad River,
Devil Creek, Weston Creek, Little Malad River, Third Creek
and Campbell Creek.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Malad.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become
unstable and unsafe.
Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.
PHS girls earn 3rd consecutive district track & field title
The Indians had a great showing at the 4A District 5 meet in Pocatello on May 11-12. The girls captured their third consecutive district title while the boys took second. The 4A state tournament will be at Mountain View High School in Boise on May 19-20.
"The kids performed so well at the district meet," said Coach Brandon Lyon. "We are really happy with the performances on both the boys side and the girls side. So many PRs (personal records) across the board. So many kids stepped up and gave great performances. We are really excited about the group we are taking to state and feel confident about having a good showing there."
The Preston girls team scored 71 points which was enough to keep Pocatello and their 60 points at bay. Century took third with 52 points.
Five first-place finishes helped the team defend their title. Myah Atchley took first in the 800 meters and recorded a personal record (PR) of 2:20.92. Anna May, Angelie Scott, Maren Leffler and Elly Jeppsen were the winning 4x400 relay team with a time of 4:10.32. Ellie Nelson's 37-03 PR in shot put and 107-11 throw in discus as well as Addelin Romney, who cleared 9-00 in pole vault, also took first.
Jeppsen will also compete in the 400 meters at state, Leffler and Oakley Reid in the 3200 meters, Katherine Mueller in shot put and discus, Tayla Wakley in the 100 meters, Bethany Moore in the 1600 meters and Carly Dunn and Victoria Hobbs in high jump.
The boys team was led by four gold medalists. Luke Visser took first in the 1600 meters with a PR of 4:35.89 and John Anderson in the 300-meter hurdles with a PR of 42.63. Brayker Smith cleared the bar at 6-00 for first in high jump and Tavin Rigby cleared 12-00 in the pole vault for first.
Visser also qualified in the 3200 meters and Anderson in the 110-meter hurdles. Mason Blad will compete at state in pole vault, Logan Tracy in triple jump and Tate Hess in high jump.
