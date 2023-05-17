Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

The Indians had a great showing at the 4A District 5 meet in Pocatello on May 11-12. The girls captured their third consecutive district title while the boys took second. The 4A state tournament will be at Mountain View High School in Boise on May 19-20.

"The kids performed so well at the district meet," said Coach Brandon Lyon. "We are really happy with the performances on both the boys side and the girls side. So many PRs (personal records) across the board. So many kids stepped up and gave great performances. We are really excited about the group we are taking to state and feel confident about having a good showing there."


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.