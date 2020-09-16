The Preston girls have been posting some good pack times in their meets which helps their team scores significantly. They will be competing in the Cache Box at the American West Heritage Center today, Wednesday, Sep. 16.
The team traveled to Idaho Falls on Sep. 12, for the Tiger/Grizz Invitational. The Preston girls continued to improve, finishing second overall with 98 points. Pocatello was third with 98 points and Skyline took first with 54 points.
The Lady Indians were led by freshman Angelie Scott who finished 10th (21:11). Andie Bell was 12th (21:18), Elly Jeppsen (21:27), Alyssa Crowther 33rd (22:22), Maren Leffler 37th (22:34), and Oakley Reid 46th (22:55). Mckinley Scott won the JV race with a time of 21:14.
“The girls really stepped up today,” said Coach Tyler Jones. “We had our top four girls within 16 seconds of each other which is really good. Their times were all really improved from last week and they had a great day.”
At the Cardinal Classic in Soda Springs on Sep. 5, the girls came in third overall out of 25 schools with 95 points. Skyline was second with 82 points and Pocatello took first with 72 points.
The girls were led by Andie Bell (21:21) and Mckinley Scott (21:25) who finished 7th and 9th overall. Angelie Scott was 26th (22:29), Taylor Romney was 28th (22:35), Elly Jeppsen 30th (22:38), Maren Leffler was 47th (23:04), and Rachel Lee was 65th (23:51). The top girl for Preston in the JV race was Alyssa Crowther who was second overall with a time of 23:10.
“The girls ran great today,” Jones said. “This was a big meet with a lot of bigger schools here and the girls really stepped up and ran a great race today. Our pack time was 1:17 today and hopefully we can continue to improve each week.”