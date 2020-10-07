The Lady Indians secured top seed in the 4A District 5 Tournament which opened on Oct. 6. They host the winner of Game 1 on Oct. 8, at 4 p.m. If they win, they will host Game 4 on Thursday, Oct. 15, at 4 p.m. where they could secure the district title and a state berth with another win. A loss means hosting Game 3 on Oct. 13, at 4 p.m.
The Indians were scheduled to travel to Twin Falls for a game on Oct. 3, but it ended up being cancelled.
Things got off to a rough start for the girls on Sept. 29, when they played Century at home. Just 10 seconds into the game they scored but in the wrong goal. A Preston player deflected the ball but it rolled into the net instead of out for an own goal, giving Century a 1-0 lead.
It took Preston the entire first half to pull things together but once they did, they were unstoppable. Addison Moser led the team with three goals, and assisted a third by Tessa Hyde for a 3-1 victory over the Diamondbacks. Her goals were assisted by Sam Palmer and Isabel Gonzalez.
“We had some decent possession in the first half but didn’t really create many good chances,” said Coach Brandon Lyon. “Something clicked with the girls in the second half though, and we played as well together as we have all season, getting three goals and creating some other good chances. Locking up the #1 seed with the win was big in that if all goes as planned, each game in the district tournament will be here.”
Against Burley on Oct. 1, the Indians had a very successful Senior Night, honoring eight seniors and their parents before the game.
The 8-0 win was a nice finish to the regular season and allowed Coach Lyon to play some of his less experienced players.
“The Burley game played out much like we thought it would,” he said. “It was a great way to honor our eight seniors and to also get a lot of girls some good playing time before we start the district tournament.”
Moser was again the driving force behind the win with four goals. Palmer, Hyde, Aimee Harris and Abigail Lyon also scored for the Indians. Hyde also recorded three assists and Ashley Lowe-Anderson, Sydnee Marlow, Isabel Gonzales and Lyon each had one.