After losing to both Pocatello and Century earlier in the season, revenge was sweet for the Indians as they forced a three way tie with wins over both teams to close out the regular season. Unfortunately for Preston, seeding was then determined by their performance against common opponents. In this case, Blackfoot split with Century and beat Preston, putting the Diamondbacks in the top spot, Pocatello second and Preston third.
Preston traveled to Century on May 11 to face Pocatello in the 4A District 5 opener (score unavailable at press time). The winner faced Century on the same field shortly after the first game and the loser awaits the loser of that game, for a game on Thursday, May 13, at 4 p.m. on the higher seeds field. Game 4 will be held Friday, May 14, at 6 p.m. on the field of the highest seed.
At home on May 6, the Indians extended their winning streak to four, with a come-from-behind win over Century after honoring their four seniors Megan Johnson, Vanessa Griffeth, Shandee Parker, Charlie Bair and their parents before the game. Being senior night made the win that much more memorable for Preston.
After the visitors took a 5-0 lead in the first inning Preston buckled down but still trailed 6-2 at the top of the sixth and 8-2 when they came to bat in the bottom of the inning. It was a great time to get the bats going and they plated five runs closing the gap to one. The defense then held Century scoreless in the seventh for a chance to win.
After a ground out, Vanessa Griffeth doubled to left field. With two outs, Charly Bair drew a walk. Griffeth scored on an RBI single from Kendall Keller to tie tit 8-8. Dru Despain then reached base via a base-on-balls loading the bases. Shandee Parker hit a fly ball that the third baseman couldn’t quite reach and Bair made it home for a walk-off 9-8 victory.
Bair went the distance in the circle. Megan Johnson, Bair and Keller each had two hits. Bair scored twice, had three RBIs and drew two walks in the game.
It was a beautiful day for Preston on May 4, who trailed 0-3 at the end of the first inning and 3-4 at the top of the fourth in Pocatello. That inning saw Preston plate seven runs to take the lead starting with two runs on a safety squeeze bunt, plating the first run on the original play and the second when the throw to first was wild.
Preston held the hosts scoreless in the bottom of the inning but Pocatello struck back in the fifth with four runs cutting the deficit to one and then went on to tie it up 11-11 with one run in the sixth and two in the seventh that put the game into extra innings.
The Preston bats came alive again in the eighth inning to produce seven runs for an 18-11 lead. Dru Despain hit a two-run single up the middle on two outs to break the tie. Then Preston added five more hits in a row but Pocatello had last bats. The pressure was on the defense to hold the hosts. Three runs later they breathed a sigh of relief as the final out was called then they celebrated their 18-14 victory.
Jaycee Larson pitched the win and doubled in the game. Charly Bair, Khloe Hobson, Megan Johnson, Kendall Keller, and Shandee Parker also doubled and Vanessa Griffeth and Keller tripled.