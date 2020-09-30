Like the Preston boys XC team, the school’s girl’s team ran in Smithfield last week due to the cancelation of the Bob Firman Invitational. Ridgeline took first with 30 points, Sky View second with 50 points, and Preston third with 51 points. Preston will travel to Blackfoot on Friday, October 2, to run at the fairgrounds.
Mckinley Scott led the team finishing fourth overall with a season best time of 20:04. Angelie Scott was seventh (20:25), Maren Leffler 10th (20:33), Oakley Reid 14th (21:11), Alyssa Crowther 17th (21:35), Rachel Lee 18th (21:38), and Olivia Michelson 21st (21:59).
“The girls were solid today,” said Coach Tyler Jones. “We had some personal bests today which is great to see. We had a couple of girls out with injuries today and some of the other girls really stepped up. Our pack time was 1:31 today which is okay but we need to get that closer in the coming weeks.”