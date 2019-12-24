The Lady Indians were at home on Dec. 17 against Pocatello and travelled to Marsh Valley on Dec. 20. They will not play again until after the holidays on Saturday, January 4 at 7:30 p.m. Preston remains undefeated in district play. Their biggest challenge could prove to be Century, the only other team with no district losses. Preston will not face them until mid-January.
With their win over Pocatello last week the Indians notched a sixth conference win. Twin Falls also has six but Preston beat them early in the season, so they currently hold the top spot in district standings.
Marsh Valley challenged the Indians on Friday in the first and third quarters and it was nearly enough to upset them. Preston’s defense in the second and fourth quarters kept that from happening and they came from behind to win it 43-40.
“It was a good win against a gritty Marsh Valley team,” said Coach Ryan Harris. “We had one of our better games as far as turnovers with only 13, but we still struggled getting some good shots. We were able to get a rhythm in the first half by getting out and running.”
After trailing 13-15 at the end of the first, the Indians allowed just two points in the second quarter and took a 23-17 lead to the locker room.
The Eagles made some effective adjustments in the third quarter that stifled the Indians offense and that lead evaporated.
“They slowed the game down in the second half and that gave us trouble,” Harris said.
Down 29-31 to start the fourth Preston made some adjustments of their own and overtook Marsh Valley for the win.
“The girls did a nice job of coming from behind in the last few minutes and grinding out a win,” said Harris.
Mickayla Robertson and Saige Meek led the team with 10 points each and Kylie Larsen chipped in eight. Brexli Ware added five, Hailey Meek four and Cassie Pugmire and Alexis Harris three each.
The home town Indians led 13-1 at the end of the first quarter on Tuesday and stretched it to 25-7 by the half. Preston continued to widen the gap in the second half and finished with a 53-24 win.
Robertson led the Indians with 15 points followed by Hailey Meek with 10. Larsen added eight, Harris seven, Saige Meek four, Ware three and Pugmire, Akazia Knapp and Riley Ward two each.
“We were able to jump on Poky early and keep the pressure on them all night,” said Coach Ryan Harris. “We held them to one point in the first quarter and seven in the half. Pocatello lost their best player a couple of games back to injury and they’re just not the same without her. I was pleased with the fast start, but we need to take better care of the basketball.”