The PHS girls soccer team recorded three losses last week but really played some good soccer. This week they got another chance at Pocatello on Sep. 27 (score unavailable at press time) for senior night and travel to Century on Thursday, Sep. 29 at 4 p.m. to finish out their conference games. The final regular season game will be at 11 a.m. in Twin Falls on Saturday, Oct. 1.

In the 2-1 loss against Rigby on the road Sep. 23, Coach Brandon Lyon was thrilled with how the girls played. Brytlee Harris scored Preston’s lone goal on a free kick.

