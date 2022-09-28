The PHS girls soccer team recorded three losses last week but really played some good soccer. This week they got another chance at Pocatello on Sep. 27 (score unavailable at press time) for senior night and travel to Century on Thursday, Sep. 29 at 4 p.m. to finish out their conference games. The final regular season game will be at 11 a.m. in Twin Falls on Saturday, Oct. 1.
In the 2-1 loss against Rigby on the road Sep. 23, Coach Brandon Lyon was thrilled with how the girls played. Brytlee Harris scored Preston’s lone goal on a free kick.
“It is easily the best and most complete game we have played this season,” he said. “The girls played really well for 80 minutes. The last step in turning this around is just finding ways to score goals. We are defending really well, moving the ball well, and creating chances, we just need to put the ball in the back of the net. We are close.”
Against Bonneville on Sep. 21, the girls were not at their best despite it being a home game. Isabel Gonzalez scored for Preston assisted by Kaylee Julian but the Bees dominated, winning 4-1.
“We really struggled with the quick turn around from last night's emotional game (against Pocatello),” said Lyon. “Mentally and physically we just looked fatigued and didn't handle that well. So, disappointing but we'll take it for what it is, get some rest.”
Preston traveled to Pocatello on Sep. 20 where they held the Thunder scoreless in the first half. Pocatello scored twice in the second half but Preston made them work for their 2-0 win with the last goal coming in with just three minutes left.
“The girls played really inspired soccer,” Lyon said. “We had some great chances in the last 20 minutes. Despite the loss we took a big step in the right direction. Poky is very very talented. Probably the best team we've seen this season and the girls went toe to toe with them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.