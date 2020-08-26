The Lady Indians started the season with two shutouts, and with significant varsity experience to draw on they have high hopes for the season. They traveled to Smithfield on Tuesday, Aug. 25, to play Sky View and will face Mountain Crest in Hyrum on Thursday, Aug 27, at 7 p.m. On Tuesday, Sept. 1, the Indians host Marsh Valley at 4:30 p.m. JV will play immediately after at 6 p.m.
At the game in Burley on Aug. 22, six different Preston players found the back of the net. They were led by Ashley Lowe-Anderson who recorded a hat trick and had one assist. Addison Moser and Sydnee Marlow scored two each and Moser added two assists. Quincy Hyde scored once and recorded two assists. Tessa Hyde and Aimee Harris each added one goal and one assist and Abby Lyon and Taya Nielson had one assist apiece.
“We had a bit of a slow start but with the game yesterday and the early bus ride this morning that was to be expected,” said Coach Brandon Lyon. “Once we got our legs under us and got into the game we played well. Much more smooth in the second half and we played with a good rhythm for a good portion of the second.”
The Indians opened the season at home against Hillcrest and led 1-0 at the half on a goal by Addison Moser. She is a key player who suffered a knee injury at the end of last season and worked hard to be cleared to start this season on the field. Her return is a big boost to the team, giving them an additional potent offensive threat for teams to worry about.
In the second half Kylie Larson nailed a free kick from a distance to make it 2-0 and Moser scored the final goal. Preston also had multiple shots on frame that the Hillcrest keeper saved, and some of those really tested her skill.
“It’s a good first start,” said Coach Lyon. “There were some things that didn’t click but that’s normal in the first game. Our set pieces were really good. All three goals came off of set pieces. In past years it has taken most of the season before those have really become a benefit to us. We defended well and neither goal keeper was tested much. If we’ve got those two things going this earlier in the season then we are in good shape.”