After losing the first game of the 4A 5 District Soccer Tournament to Century, the Lady Indians faced the Diamondbacks yet again in an elimination game at Century on Oct. 11 (score unavailable at press time) Preston has lost to Century by the same score of 1-2 every time they have met so far this season.
On the road Oct. 6, after the district games were rescheduled due to a lack of available referees, Preston created some great opportunities and played well.
A 0-0 first-half score stretched well into the second half but eventually Century broke through and scored twice in the final 10 minutes.
Andie Bell buried a free kick for Preston with about three minutes remaining in the game but it was not enough.
Bell also pinged a shot off the crossbar and “had a shot go just over the bar that had beaten the keeper” said Coach Brandon Lyon. Ella Jeppsen also nearly scored, when her shot went off the crossbar.
All of their district losses have been by just one goal. Coach Lyon feels they are right there and that the girls know it, too, which keeps their morale high.
“We played so well, just unlucky at times,” Lyon said. “Especially in the second half. We just had a couple of breakdowns they capitalized on. The girls are fighting, they are playing so hard and staying positive. We really believe a breakthrough is coming.”