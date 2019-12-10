The Lady Indians made it to the championship round in their Indian Classic tournament but lost to North Summit and finished second. The Indians travel to Minico on Wednesday, Dec. 11, and Burley on Friday, Dec, 13. Tuesday, Dec. 17 will be at home against Pocatello. The games all begin at 7:30 p.m. with JV and freshman at 6 p.m.
“It was a good tournament for us,” said Coach Ryan Harris. “It was nice to win the first two games and be in the championship game. The tournament isn’t very old but it was the first time the Varsity has made it to the championship game so that shows really well for how the girls played.”
Preston started their tournament off well with a tight game against Snake River on Dec. 5. Though the Indians led 6-5 at the end of the first quarter, Snake River was the winner of the second and Preston trailed 20-25 at the half.
The Indians came back strong after the break and outscored Snake River 16-8, for a 26-13 lead going into the fourth. They continued to widen the gap and finished 46-38. Four threes by Saige Meek in the half were key to their success. Meek led the team with 18 points. Hailey Meek added nine, Cassie Pugmire six. Kylie Larsen five, Sydnee Marlow and Alexis Harris three each and Brexli Ware, two.
“They gave us a lot of trouble with their size,” Harris said. “We did a better job of rebounding on defense in the second half and then were able to find a rhythm on offense. Saige Meek was huge for us totaling 18 points on the night.”
In the second round Preston faced Skyline and again led by one at the end of the first quarter (12-11) but trailed at the half (24-21). They took the lead in the third, 34-32, and held off the Grizzlies for a 55-50 win with a 21-point fourth quarter.
Mickayla Robertson led the team with 15 points and Pugmire chipped in 10. Marlow added eight, Larsen seven, Saige Meek six, Harris five and Hailey Meek four.
“Skyline is a good team with a lot of athleticism,” said Harris. “We started the game well but kind of went into a slump the end of the first quarter. Going into the break we were only down three points mainly due to our defensive effort. That continued in the second half and we held them to five field goals in the last two quarters. The rest of their points came at the foul line. Mickayla Robertson had a big night for us going 5 for 5 from the field including 3 for 3 from three-point range.”
Preston struggled against North Summit. A slow start set the tone and the Indians never recovered. By the half the Indians were down 32-17 and ended with 55-31 loss.
“We played a very good North Summit team,” said Harris. “They have a girl that is committed to play for the University of Utah and I think the girls were excited for the opportunity to play against her. Excited so much that I think we overplayed her at times and allowed some other girls to get too many easy shots.”
“We don’t have one dominant player. Each night the girls come out and pitch in to fulfill their roll and sometimes that includes scoring a bunch of points and sometimes it doesn’t. Through nine games we’ve had a different leading scorer 5-6 times. That’s kind of who we are right now, which is nice.”