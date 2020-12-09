The Lady Indians won both games last week for a 5-1 record so far this season. They are preparing to host their annual girls basketball tournament on Dec. 10-12. North Summit, Marsh Valley, Soda Springs, Pocatello, Bear River, Layton Christian and Snake River will all be competing.
“We are excited about this year's field and like every year we expect to win it,” said Coach Ryan Harris of the tournament. “We are familiar with a few of the teams but some of the others are a bit unknown to us. We do expect a good tournament and three good games over the weekend. Attendance will be limited to parents but we invite any who would like to watch over the internet that they may do so via mylocalradio.com on Friday and Saturday and via Facebook live on the Preston High Website for Thursday’s game. The freshmen and JV games will be available via Facebook live.”
Preston defeated Twin Falls 55-27 on Dec. 5 at home. The team put forth a more rounded effort than the previous game and won all four quarters.
A 9-4 lead in the first quarter soon became a 21-12 advantage with the Indians forcing 10 turnovers by the half.
In the third quarter Preston kept up their momentum and gained a 20 point lead midway through the quarter at 37-17. From there they just continued to build and gave up just 10 points the rest of the game.
Leading 39-22 to start the fourth Preston soon ran out of fouls to give but in the end it did not affect them much as they were able mange fouls well for the remainder of the game. The Indians gave up 13 turnovers in the game but came up with 17 steals and 15 deflections as their defense shut down the Bruins.
Kyle Larsen led the team with 16 points, Sydnee Marlow came up big with 13. The pair combined for 12 evenly split rebounds. Riley Ward also added 13 points, four rebounds, four steals and four deflections. Mickayla Robertson added seven points and Hailey Meek and Addision Moser four each.
“The girls definitely finished better against Twin Falls than we did against Highland,” said Harris. “I liked how we maintained our focus throughout the fourth quarter. In both games we actually did a good job of keeping our turnovers down and getting good shots out of our offense. Syd Marlow had her best game of year scoring wise. It was good to see her getting a little bit more confident on offense and looking for her shot.”
Against Highland on Dec. 3, Preston got off to a great start. They led 17-4 at the end of the first quarter on a three point shot the buzzer by Meek.
Despite a 26-10 rally by the Rams in the fourth quarter that made the game intereseting, Preston coasted to a 55-42 victory over 5A Highland at home. The Indians (4-1) took a commanding 26-point advantage into the fourth quarter.
Hailey Meek knocked down 8 of 15 shots from the field and finished with 20 points for Preston, which got 12 points on 5 of 6 shooting from Mickayla Robertson and 10 points on 4 of 8 shooting from Riley Ward.
Addison Moser contributed with six assists and three steals for the Indians, while Meek added five assists and five steals.
“We played solid for three quarters,” said Harris. “Our girls played smart and we took what they gave us. They looked like they planned to take Kylie away early so we settled in and other girls stepped up. The fourth quarter we relaxed and, credit to them, they got after us and made the score closer than the game was.”