5th place team

PHS boys golf team: Owen Pearson, Cam Hobbs, Ashton Bassett , Kasen Bryce, Tripton Beckstead.

 Photo courtesy of BAILEY BECKSTEAD

High school golf was shifted from spring to fall this season for 5A and 4A schools in Idaho.

The change is intended to help schools find courses to play on. As the demand for golf has increased, golf courses are choosing not to host high school teams and tournaments in order to allow more room for community members. How long the change remains in effect has not yet been determined.

