High school golf was shifted from spring to fall this season for 5A and 4A schools in Idaho.
The change is intended to help schools find courses to play on. As the demand for golf has increased, golf courses are choosing not to host high school teams and tournaments in order to allow more room for community members. How long the change remains in effect has not yet been determined.
The Preston boys golf team wrapped up an extremely successful season this week. Led by Coach John Van Vleet, the boys competed very well throughout the regular season and were the favorites going into the district tournament, which was held Oct. 3 at Riverside Golf Course in Pocatello.
Preston knocked off Pocatello and Century to claim the district championship and punch their ticket to state. The Indians were led by senior Owen Pearson who shot a 76 and took home the title of individual district champion. Freshman Tripton Beckstead took 3rd overall with a score of 78. senior Ashton Bassett shot an 82, freshman Kasen Bryce a 95, and senior Cam Hobbs a 98.
The team traveled to the state tournament just a few days later at Sage Lakes in Idaho Falls on Oct. 7-8. Pearson shot a 73 on the first day of competition, followed by Beckstead with a 76, Hobbs 79, Bryce 89 and Bassett 95.
The second day of the tournament, Beckstead shot a 74, Pearson 76, Bassett 81, Bryce 85 and Hobbs 87.
When the two rounds were complete, Preston sat in a tie for 4th place with Skyline. They then went to a playoff hole, where all competitors played the same hole and the cumulative score won. Skyline squeaked by the Indians on the playoff hole and the Indians took home 5th place honors.
Senior Owen Pearson shot a 149 for a two day total and placed 10th. Freshman Tripton Beckstead scored a 150 and took home 11th. Senior Cam Hobbs shot a 166, Senior Ashton Bassett a 176 and freshman Kasen Bryce a 174.
The girls golf team did not compete at the state level this season.
