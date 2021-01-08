Cub River native Jessica Larsen Talbot, teamed up with a Utah State University student to produce an illustrated book about finding divinity in the world, even in troubled times.
After USU doctoral student Ethan Watson, 22, wrote “A Boy and His Elephant,” his mother, Lisa Watson, knew what it needed to bring it to life.
“When Ethan first showed me the book, he had pretty much already put it in book format,” Watson said. “It totally surprised me. I had no idea he was doing it. So when I read it, I was like, ‘Oh, wow, this is awesome.’ And I said the thing that would bring this to life is illustrations.”
After talking with her son about the feel he wanted for the book’s art, she put him in touch with Talbot, a fellow sixth-grade teacher. Talbot studied art at USU but ultimately graduated with a degree in education. She’d recently drawn illustrations for a bulletin board at Summit, where she and Watson teach.
The book’s message resonated with Talbot, a 2012 graduate of Preston High School who originally studied art at Utah State before deciding that education was what she was supposed to do. Her art was put away, other than a few opportunities she found to use it with her students at Summitt Elementary. Art, she has rediscovered, still has a role in her life.
"Trials in life kind of change us and I think I needed a reminder of what does bring me joy and happiness," said Talbot. "After my dad died, I feel like I just kind of gave up my talents. You kind of forget what's important. I forgot that (art) was my outlet - where I feel the most peace. Doing this book reminded me that I want to draw to help people and because it brings me happiness."
Talbot said she was initially quite nervous to even try to illustrate Watson's book. "Being able to match the message of the book," was her biggest concern. "But what's cool, was that I sat down and did this in one try." When she showed Watson her cover illustration, he said it was exactly what he envisioned, and the project went onward surprisingly smoothly. "It was cool to be on the same page," Talbot said. “The message, I think, is very special and it applies to everybody in different stages of life. It was very touching. I wanted to make … the illustrations special.”
“It was really cool for me to be able to do it and to build that confidence in myself and to be able to see how other people react to the book and the pictures together,” Talbot said.
Watson said the idea for the book came to him after a couple of years of his own soul-searching and then a summer wandering national parks when COVID-19 cancellations wiped out much of his calendar.
“I found that I had some more time on my hands,” Watson said. “So I actually spent a lot of time out exploring some of the great Utah sites and Idaho sites, stuff in Island Park and Yellowstone and Bear Lake, Willard Bay, just hiking in the canyon, being out, being on some of the most beautiful golf courses in Utah.”
That spiritual journey is reflected in “A Boy and His Elephant,” which tells the story of an anonymous child who’s sad because he doesn’t have a personal relationship with God when it seems like so many others in his life do. His friend, an elephant, helps him see the divine in the world around him.
The story also reflects some of the angst Watson felt from the news over a turbulent summer of demonstrations over social justice, the pandemic response and other tensions.
“With so much controversy going on and unease and unrest, I wanted there to be positive media,” Watson said. “And so I sat down and I said, ‘Well, how can I create positive media?’ And I had this idea, and it kind of came from my own reflection and a mix of what was going on in the times.”
“A Boy and His Elephant” is 54 pages and fully illustrated. Watson and Talbot published the book with 1,000 copies in the first printing. Paul Parkinson, a local author who drew national attention with his book “Unselfish Kids,” helped publish “A Boy and His Elephant” through his company Weave Media. Three hundred copies were distributed in an initial release of the book coinciding with Christmas, according to Watson.
Although it’s a children’s book and Watson is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, he said he wrote the book with broader audiences in mind.
“It is not part of any religion,” Watson said. “It might definitely have a Christian view, but I wanted it to be open to anybody that believes in God and even those who don’t. So I didn’t want it to be associated with one particular sect of Christianity or even any religion.”
"We hope people will find it as special as we do," said Talbot. "The message is so simple, that sometimes we forget just to look for God and beauty and hope all around us, in the simple places. My hope is the it will help people in their journey." It has helped her.
"I think we never really realize how our talents can affect others. I was always worried about sharing (my art), because it is so personal, but sharing those talents can change someone else's life," she said. "This book is all about our journey finding God. I think talents can be another way to find ... I guess God," she said.
“A Boy and His Elephant” is available for order at walkwithanelephant.com.
Someday, there may be another book available from the duo. "Ethan has talked about another idea, but we are both busy. Right now, I'm just practicing more," said Talbot. She created some Christmas cards and labels and continues to illustrate for the school. The children she teaches have seen her working on the book, and she hopes it has "inspired them that if you work hard, you can do anything," she said.