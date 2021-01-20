The Indian grapplers have had an outstanding season so far. Their wins over Grace, Bear River and West Side last week extended their undefeated winning streak in duals to 14-0. Coach Doug Higley noted that this is a first in the history of Preston High School wrestling. Today, Wednesday, Jan. 20, they host Hillcrest at 7 p.m. and travel to the Aberdeen Invitational on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 22-23.
On the varsity team, six wrestlers won all of their matches for the week: Tavin Rigby (120), Caigun Keller (145), Jonathan Seamons (160), Emery Thorson (170), Micah Serr (182) and Keit Abbot (195).
Jayden Perkins (152) took first place on the JV side of the prestigious Rollie Lane tournament last week where about 45 teams competed. Also, Miles Stuart (160) took 4th place, and Riley Bodily took 4th place in the Girls tournament.
The Indians beat Grace on Jan. 12, 46-33. Highlights were pins from Dietrich Allred (98), Stuart, Thorson, Serr and Abbott. Rigby (120) and Perkins (152) prevailed by decison for Preston.
At West Side on Jan. 13, the Indians prevailed over the Pirates 59-24, and Bear River 64-24.