The PHS grapplers are off to a good start with two meets under their belt. Over the two meets they have faced seven teams and beat all seven in team scores for a 7-0 record so far.
Today, Wednesday, Dec. 9, the Indians travel to Blackfoot to face the Broncos and Shelley and Dec. 11-12 they will attend the Marsh Valley Invitational.
At the Grace Duel meet on Dec. 5, Preston took first place beating Soda Springs 48-36, Raft River 48-30, Bear Lake 57-21, and Grace 51-30.
The following varsity wrestlers won all of their matches today and are undefeated so far this season: Brayden Weisbeck 132, Caigun Keller 145, Jonathan Seamons 160, and Emery Thorson 170, are all undefeated at this point in the season.
“We are excited about our wrestling team this year. We presently have 36 wrestlers out which is a lot more than in years past,” said Coach Doug Higley. “I am excited to be back coaching after a 13 year break. I have stayed involved in the sport of wrestling by officiating over the past several years.”
At home on Dec. 2, the Indians showed some very good promise beating Rigby 45-30, Skyline 48-25 and Idaho Falls 60-18.
“We had a great start to our wrestling season this year,” said Higley. “We have a very young varsity team this year which includes seven freshmen, four sophomores, two juniors and one senior.”
Weisbeck, Keller, Seamons, Thorson and Micah Serra won all of their matches.