Preston has started is wrestling season with some strong performances by top wrestlers Caigun Keller and David Seamons as well as some good matches by other members of the team. The Indians travel to Century on Wednesday, Dec. 11, and then will participate in the Marsh Valley Invitational. West Side will also be traveling to the tournament in Marsh Valley. The invitational will span Friday, Dec. 13 and Saturday Dec. 14.
At the Grace duals over the weekend Preston did well, but lost to Bear Lake, 30-39 and defeated West Side, 42-39. They wrestled Raft River next to a 42-24 victory and finally Rich, who they aslo beat 42-24
“We wrestled well but have lots to improve on,” said Coach Jason Keller.”
Caigun Keller and David Seamons won all of their matches and “the rest of the team had good matches but we have to keep the mind set of improving,” Keller said.
Preston lost to Pocatello in their home opener but only barely. It came down to the final two matches which Preston ended up losing for a final team score of 36-42. Many of the matches the Indians won were by fall. Forfeits in some of the weight classes continues to be the biggest challenge Preston faces as a team.
“Wrestling is a great opportunity to develop physical and mental strength,” said Keller. “We can do that in practice if the kids just keep coming. We need more kids. We give up five weight classes and that’s hard to overcome point-wise. We coaches love the kids we have and will work with them to do their best. We know the kids have more in them than they think they do.”