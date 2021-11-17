The Preston girls and boys cross country teams competed in the Nike Northwest Regionals on Saturday, Nov. 13 at Eagle Island State Park in Boise.
The top teams from seven states — Hawaii, Alaska, Washington, Oregon, Montana, Wyoming, and Idaho — competed in the event. There are many sections and races throughout the weekend, but a committee selects the top 20 teams from the seven states and they run in the championship race.
“It’s amazing that both of our teams were selected to run the in the championship race,” said Coach Tyler Jones. “It shows how hard these kids have worked and the time they’ve put in and it’s a big deal to be selected as one of the top 20 teams in the Northwest.”
The Preston girls finished 6th overall in the championship race with 186 points. The top 5 were Bozeman XC with 185, Lions XC 180, Hellgate 159, GRIT XC 119, and Sammamish Wolfpack 1st with 87 points. Mckinley Scott was 32nd (19:26), Angelie Scott 42nd (19:42), Oakley Reid 58th (19:53), Elly Jeppsen 94th (20:23), Ashley Scott 110th (20:52), and Maren Leffler 114th (21:01).
Advertisement
“The girls ran great and what an accomplishment to finish sixth overall as a team and just a few points away from being fourth,” said Jones.
Preston finished 15th in the boys championship race with 328 points. Edison Leffler finished 42nd (16:23), Garrett Hale 73rd (16:46), Reynger Davidsavor 107th (17:07), Ty Robertson 118th (17:12), Luke Visser 146th (17:33), Gage Cordner 148th (17:33), and Tristan Lyon 169th (18:03). The top five teams on the boys race were Arlington XC 220, Green Lake Harriers 215, Brave Souls 202, IF XC 192, and GRIT XC Club 1st with 101 points.
“I’m proud of our kids,” said Jones. “They had an excellent season and should be proud of what they have been able to accomplish.”