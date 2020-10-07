The Indians opened the 4A district soccer tournament at home on Oct. 6 as the number two seed against number three Pocatello (score unavailable at press time). A win sends them to Game 2 against Century on Thursday, Oct. 8, at 4 p.m. in Pocatello. A loss moves them to Game 3 where they will play the loser of Game 2 at the high seed field at 4 p.m.
A final season home game was scheduled for Oct. 3, against Twin Falls but it was canceled.
Preston was on the road Oct. 1, and brought home a 2-1 win against Burley. An early season loss to the Bobcats made the victory that much sweeter for the Indians’ final game of the regular season.
Parker Kofoed was the first to score giving Preston a 1-0 advantage at the end of the first half, and Ty Miller scored the game-winner assisted by Stratton Daley.
Against Century on Sept. 29, Preston gave the Diamondbacks all they could handle, tying the game 1-1 and securing second seed in the district tournament.
Neither team scored in the first half but Century took a 1-0 lead near the middle of the second. Kadin Reese scored the equalizer just six minutes later.
Coach Kira Mathews was happy to see a more controlled game out of her team this time around who gave up two penalty kicks to the Diamondbacks in their last meeting.
“It was a tight game,” she said. “Both sides played well. We played great from top to bottom. We connected well and had lots of opportunities. Our defense had a solid game and did what they needed to. Tayvin Dunkley led the backline and controlled our defensive game to keep Century (in check) and their shot count down.”