Preston continues on the road with a contest in Blackfoot on Thursday, Dec. 10 at 7:30 p.m. and prepares to host the annual Preston Tournament on Dec. 17-19.
Free-throws were a major factor in Preston’s road game with Highland on Dec. 4. The Indians shooting six of six from the stripe in the final seconds of the game kept the Rams from pulling out a win in the hard-fought battle. But a strong first quarter didn’t hurt. The Indians scored 16 points in the opening minutes while limiting Highland to just six.
The Rams fought back in the second but Preston’s momentum widened the gap to 11 at 38-27 by the half.
Eleven points sounds like a lot, but coaches know that lead can be gone in a flash and in the third quarter, Highland came storming back to cut the deficit to four. They continued in the final period and tied the game.
Tied at 58-58 with 37 seconds to play, Gabe Hammons went to the line and gave Preston a two-point advantage. Treyger Shumway iced the game with two free throws at the eight-second mark when Highland missed a three and had to foul as Preston controlled the rebound.
The Indians played conservative and allowed a concession layup to run more time off the clock and avoid fouling. They were immediately fouled on the inbounds play with 1.8 seconds left on the clock and at the line again Hammons sank two more to put the game out of reach for Rams. The Indians enjoyed the 64-60 victory over the 5A team.
Hammons, who buried all 12 of his shots from the charity stripe, led the Indians with 19 points. Cole Harris added 14, Treyger Shumway 13, Braden Hess 10, Brecker Knapp five and Steven Roberts three.
“I thought we had a great start,” Coach Tyler Jones said. “Down the stretch, our free throws were huge. We were 24 of 27 from the free-throw line for the game for a big improvement from the Burley game. We kept our composure, got some stops and executed down the stretch.”