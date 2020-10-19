Friday night light’s will shine for the last time this season for the seniors as they play their last in season game against Snake River. The 13 boys of fall will be honored before kickoff as they are hopeful to lead their team onto the field for a victory.
“Going into senior night is a special night for everyone,” said Eric Thorson, head coach. “We’re not going to hang our hats because of the game against Pocatello. It was a tough loss, but we keep getting better. We’ve put up a battle every game. We could make excuses about being short-handed because of the amount of injuries we’ve had handed to us, but the bottom line is we are a great team full of great young men. I’m proud to be their coach. I felt like they fought hard.
“Coming out of the first half, we were in a good position, but a couple unexpected things, missed opportunities put us down and that ended the night. I’ve got to hand it to these boys, they love each other and they work hard. They are proud to be from Preston. We, as coaches, want them to be the best players they can be.”
Last Friday, Preston’s halftime lead showed promise and kept team spirits high but wasn’t enough to secure the win needed against Pocatello. Preston defense stopped Pocatello twice in the red zone and only let them score three points the first half.
The second quarter saw one of Preston’s strongest drives of the game. Brecker Knapp completed to Justin Inglet, then to Cole Harris for another first down. Knapp followed with another completion to Inglet, then a quarterback keeper put the ball just short of a first down. Knapp completed a 16-yard-pass to Tyler Lindhardt to earn another first down. The offensive line allowed Charles Iverson a rush to the 20-yard line. Hunter Wright completed for a first and goal opportunity. Knapp rolled out on the right and rushed in a touchdown.
Pocatello came back out for the second half and found their groove, but only after Preston’s Hunter Wright blew through their line and surprised Pokey with a sack. Pocatello’s Zach Park shook it off and completed a 61-yard-touchdown pass to Casey Bruner.
Preston drove the ball back down the field and made it deep into Pocatello territory with a 30-yard-pass to Wright. The drive was cut short just yards from the goal line as Pocatello’s Hunter Killian tipped the ball during a pass and caused an interception. Pocatello was able to score the following drive with a 34-yard-touchdown pass.
Preston’s offense stayed focused with the help of Indian center, Jesus Ramirez’s ability to perfectly snap the ball all night long. The final drive started out with a rush from Iverson, completions to Inglet and Lindhardt each earning first downs, and capped off by a 22-yard-touchdown-pass to Cole Harris. The game ended with a score of 12-28 for the northern Indians.
“It wasn’t total loss. We came out swinging,” said Tait Rawlings. “They swung right back. It was a dog fight. I have to hand it to Pokey. They came out on top and had us beat in the grit game, but you know what, we learned a thing or two that we can be a solid team. These games have made us the solid team that we are. We are going to show Snake River that and bring the fire to them. We will get another win.”